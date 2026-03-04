Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven Could Upset The Heavyweight Boxing Champ Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight king, is set to defend his WBC title and put his undefeated record on the line against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on May 23, 2026, at the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. This crossover clash, dubbed “Glory in Giza,” pits Usyk’s masterful boxing technique against Verhoeven’s raw power and striking expertise, promising a spectacle under the ancient wonders.

While many view Verhoeven as a longshot—given his limited professional boxing record of just 1-0 with one knockout—the Dutch giant brings a unique set of tools that could make him far more dangerous than the odds suggest. As a boxing writer who’s covered everything from Fury’s upsets to Joshua’s wars, here’s why Verhoeven shouldn’t be underestimated.

Verhoeven’s Kickboxing Dominance: A Foundation of Unrelenting Skill and Power

Rico Verhoeven isn’t just any kickboxer; he’s the “King of Kickboxing,” having reigned as the Glory heavyweight champion for over a decade before vacating his belt last year to pursue boxing. With a staggering 66-10 record in kickboxing, including a 10-year undefeated streak, Verhoeven has faced some of the most ferocious strikers in the world, honing a style built on precision, power, and endurance. In Glory, he’s known for his devastating knockout ability, blending heavy hands with knee strikes and kicks—but in a boxing ring, those hands alone could spell trouble for Usyk.

What makes this translate dangerously to boxing? Verhoeven’s striking isn’t wild; it’s calculated and explosive. Teddy Atlas, in a recent breakdown, highlighted how Verhoeven’s kickboxing background equips him with elite distance management and counter-punching, skills that could exploit Usyk’s aggressive footwork if the Ukrainian gets too close. Unlike pure boxers, Verhoeven is accustomed to absorbing and delivering punishment in high-volume exchanges, which might wear down Usyk over 12 rounds.

Physical Edge: Size, Reach, and Raw Strength

At 6’5″ and around 260 pounds, Verhoeven towers over Usyk’s 6’3″ frame and typical 220-pound fight weight, giving him a significant height and reach advantage.

This isn’t just about looking imposing—it’s about control. Verhoeven can jab from distance, keeping Usyk on the outside where the champion’s slick movement might be neutralized. In kickboxing, he’s used his size to dominate opponents, and early footage from his boxing transition shows him adapting that to pure punching power.

Peter Fury, who trained Verhoeven for this bout and previously worked with him during Tyson Fury’s 2015 camp against Wladimir Klitschko, praises his physicality: “He’s disciplined, a true fighting man with plenty of heart… pushes himself to the limit.” Usyk has beaten bigger men like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but Verhoeven’s combination of size and athleticism—honed from years of explosive kickboxing—could make him a nightmare if he lands clean.

Boxing Acumen: Sparring with the Best and a Quick Adaptation

Don’t let Verhoeven’s novice boxing record fool you; he’s no stranger to the sweet science. Back in 2015, he sparred extensively with Tyson Fury during the Gypsy King’s preparation for Klitschko, providing high-level rounds that helped Fury claim his first world title. Newly unearthed footage shows Verhoeven holding his own, trading shots and adapting to boxing’s nuances like footwork and jabbing without kicks.

Under Peter Fury’s guidance, Verhoeven has refined his jab, feints, and side-stepping—elements he credits for elevating his kickboxing game to championship levels. Recent training clips circulating on social media show Usyk grinding in camp, but Verhoeven’s sessions emphasize power and precision, suggesting he’s bridging the gap faster than expected.

The X-Factor: Motivation and Unpredictability in a Crossover Spectacle

Verhoeven enters as the ultimate underdog, but that’s where the danger lies. Motivated by the chance to dethrone boxing’s top dog in a historic setting, he’s already talking about this being “one of many” boxing bouts, signaling long-term commitment. Usyk, fresh off unifying the belts, might overlook the threat, especially with critics calling it a “fun fight” that shouldn’t involve titles.

Moreover, Verhoeven’s style introduces unpredictability—his kickboxing instincts could lead to unorthodox angles or feints that Usyk hasn’t encountered. Forum polls and expert takes lean toward Usyk by KO or decision, but a vocal minority sees Verhoeven pulling off the upset via TKO. Hollywood loves an underdog story—and Verhoeven might just script one.

In the end, Usyk’s technical brilliance makes him the favorite, but Verhoeven’s power, size, and pedigree could turn this into a war.

Come May 23, under the pyramids, we’ll see if the kickboxing king can claim a boxing throne. This isn’t just a fight; it’s a collision of worlds that could redefine heavyweight drama.