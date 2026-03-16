Nate Diaz Returns to MMA Against Mike Perry on Netflix’s Historic Rousey vs. Carano Card

LOS ANGELES — Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Monday that UFC legend Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts against fan-favorite brawler Mike “Platinum” Perry. The welterweight clash is set for five five-minute rounds under unified MMA rules and will serve as a key attraction on the groundbreaking Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano triple-headliner event streaming live on Netflix this May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Diaz, the Stockton, California native whose signature Stockton Slap and guillotine chokes have defined an era, hasn’t stepped into the cage since his controversial 2024 boxing-style outing against Jorge Masvidal drew record-low pay-per-view numbers. At 40 years old, the former UFC contender (22-13) has spent years teasing comebacks against names like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but instead lands a raw, high-stakes scrap with Perry — a matchup MMA insiders have quietly circled for years.

Perry, the 35-year-old Florida powerhouse (14-8), brings his own brand of chaos. Known for his iron chin, relentless pressure, and willingness to trade in the pocket, “Platinum” last fought in the cage in 2021 before pivoting to bare-knuckle boxing. Both men embody the gritty, no-nonsense style that made the UFC’s golden era unforgettable: zero takedown defense, zero quit, and pure violence from bell to bell.

The fight caps MVP’s audacious entry into professional MMA. Jake Paul’s promotional outfit has already stacked the card with Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano in the main event and Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins in a heavyweight co-feature. For the first time, Netflix will broadcast a full MMA show, bypassing traditional pay-per-view models and reaching millions who might never have tuned into a UFC event.

“This is the kind of card that reminds fans why they fell in love with the sport,” an MVP spokesperson said in the announcement. “Nate Diaz walking out to ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ against Mike Perry’s platinum-blond swagger? That’s pure entertainment.”Analysts are already calling it a potential Fight of the Night contender. Diaz’s veteran savvy and cardio could wear down Perry late, while Perry’s power and durability make him dangerous in every exchange. At welterweight, expect a stand-up war that could end in a highlight-reel knockout or a grueling submission.

With tickets on sale and social media exploding, Diaz versus Perry isn’t just another bout — it’s a nostalgic throwback colliding with the future of combat sports broadcasting. Whether you’re a longtime Diaz disciple or a Perry believer, May 16 promises fireworks under the bright lights of Netflix’s groundbreaking debut.

The countdown is on. The BMF spirit lives. And the cage doors are about to swing open on one of 2026’s most anticipated rivalries.