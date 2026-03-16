Rolly Romero Firmly Rejects Claressa Shields’ Fight Challenge: “I Do Not Hit Women”

WBA welterweight champion shuts down cross-gender callout, citing moral boundaries as verbal beef reignites

In the latest chapter of one of boxing’s most unusual feuds, undefeated women’s superstar Claressa Shields has once again claimed she could defeat men’s WBA “Regular” welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero in the ring — only for Romero to respond with an emphatic refusal rooted in principle rather than fear.

Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and multi-division world champion (18-0, 3 KOs), made her bold assertion during a recent appearance on the Justin Laboy Show. Asked which male world champion she believed she could beat, Shields did not hesitate: “I’d beat Rolly; he’s a world champion.” She followed up with a detailed breakdown, noting Romero’s unorthodox style but emphasizing her physical advantages. “I’m way taller than him, way longer than him, and have got better boxing skills,” she said. “It’s hard for somebody who’s smaller to hurt somebody who’s bigger. I walk around at 185 [pounds], he fights at 140. Or is it ’47?” (Romero campaigns at 147 pounds). She even misnamed him “Rolly Ramirez” in the moment.

The comments, which Shields has reiterated in discussions with Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap podcast, have thrust the 30-year-old Detroit native back into the spotlight — and directly into Romero’s crosshairs. Romero, 17-2 (13 KOs) and coming off a dominant victory over Ryan Garcia last May, addressed the repeated callouts during an appearance on the Mr. Verzace Podcast with Ring Magazine CEO Rick Reeno.

“I don’t know why specifically it’s me,” Romero said. “I think, of course, she is the greatest fighter of all time. The greatest female fighter of all time. There’s no ifs, buts, or questions about that. But I don’t know why she always targets me.” He added firmly: “She and I will never be in a ring. I do not hate women. She’s great… but there are males and females, and it’s divided for a reason.”

Romero doubled down in a separate interview on Nightcap, making his position crystal clear: “I just don’t hit women. It’s not even about the money. Twenty million [dollars], thirty million, a hundred million — I wouldn’t sell myself to go hit a woman. It’s not in my moral compass to go hit a woman.” In a tongue-in-cheek moment, he joked that the controversy now even ruled out a potential fight with Devin Haney: “I can’t fight Devin now, either. He’s a woman.”

The tension is not entirely new. Three years ago, Romero tweeted about footage of Shields allegedly being dropped in sparring by Latvian fighter Arturs Ahmetovs (whom Romero later defeated). Shields fired back, prompting Romero to delete the post and state he wanted “no problem” with her. Shields has also previously traded words with Keith Thurman, another active male champion.

Despite the noise, Romero appears laser-focused on legitimate men’s title opportunities. Reports indicate he has signed for a potential unification clash with WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) on May 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, though Haney’s side remains in negotiations. A Garcia rematch has also been floated.

Media and fan reactions have been swift and divided. Podcasts like Nightcap featured Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson roasting the idea of Shields beating a male pro, while social media erupted with memes, praise for Romero’s “gentleman” stance, and criticism of Shields for “targeting” smaller male champions. Boxing analysts have largely dismissed any actual fight as impossible — and pointless — under current sanctioning body rules that strictly separate men’s and women’s divisions.

For now, the beef remains strictly verbal. Shields has shown no signs of backing down from her confidence, while Romero has closed the door with a mix of respect and resolve. In a sport built on matchups, this is one clash that will almost certainly stay on the outside of the ropes.

As Romero put it: the division between male and female boxing exists for a reason — and he intends to keep it that way.