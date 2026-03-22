Ryan Garcia Really Believes He Can Beat Shakur Stevenson: Make the Fight Happen!

The boxing Twitterverse (or X-verse, if we’re being current) is on fire, and Ryan “King” Garcia is the one holding the match. Fresh off stirring the pot with Shakur Stevenson, the flashy lightweight contender didn’t hold back this month, slapping the undefeated star with a new nickname that’s already going viral: “Shakur Shaking Ass Stevenson.”

In a March 6 post that racked up thousands of likes and replies in hours, Garcia wrote: “Just say you scared Shakur the new nick name for you is shakur shaking ass Stevenson.”

He doubled down weeks earlier in late February, addressing weight-class drama and steroid accusations head-on while making his intentions crystal clear: “For Shakur to assume I’m on steroids, that is defamation… I know you are deep down scared and you should have fear. I’m coming for you. Fear the lord.”

Garcia isn’t just talking — he’s positioning himself for a potential 140-pound clash, insisting he can make the weight without a rehydration clause and that testing will be clean. The message is loud: he believes his lightning speed, thunderous left hook, and star power are enough to dethrone the slick, defensive wizard who just turned in another highlight-reel performance.

Enter Terence “Bud” Crawford, the pound-for-pound king who couldn’t resist weighing in. In recent comments that have been clipped and shared across DAZN and social platforms, Crawford was blunt: he sees Stevenson wiping the floor with Garcia. “I don’t think Ryan will be able to hit Shakur,” Crawford said, predicting a one-sided affair thanks to Stevenson’s superior ring IQ and footwork.

It’s a fascinating subplot. Garcia himself has gone out of his way in the past to praise Crawford, calling him “dope asf,” a “cool f’ing dude,” and even arguing in September 2025 that “Crawford may be the best fighter of all time” and “arguably one of the best to ever lace on gloves.”

So no direct shots at Bud from Garcia lately — just plenty of respect for the Omaha legend who’s cleaned out welterweight and beyond. But with Crawford inserting himself into the Stevenson-Garcia conversation, the entire lightweight-to-junior-welterweight landscape feels like it’s one press conference away from exploding.

Garcia’s camp has been floating the idea of moving to 140 permanently, and Stevenson has shown willingness for big-money fights as long as the math works. Fans are already split: some see Garcia’s power and hand speed as the perfect antidote to Stevenson’s slickness, while others side with Crawford’s take that Ryan simply won’t land clean enough to win rounds.

Whether this stays Twitter trash talk or turns into a signed bout (possibly at a catchweight, given Garcia’s recent comments about skipping 144), one thing is certain — King Ryan is back in full provocateur mode. He’s not hiding from the biggest names. He’s running toward them.

The boxing world loves a good feud, and this one has all the ingredients: elite talent, massive egos, and a pound-for-pound great already picking a side. If Garcia backs up the “I’m coming for you” talk inside the ropes, we could be looking at one of the most electric fights of 2026 or 2027.

Stay tuned, fight fans. When Ryan Garcia starts handing out new nicknames and fear-the-Lord warnings, the drama is never far behind — and the pay-per-view numbers are never far behind that.