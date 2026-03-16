Top Rank Boxing Secures Multi-Year Streaming Partnership with DAZN

New York, March 17, 2026 — Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions has finalized a multi-year broadcast agreement with the global streaming service DAZN, marking the promotion’s return to a major platform after its high-profile partnership with ESPN concluded last year.

The deal, first reported by Ring Magazine and confirmed across multiple outlets including Boxing Scene and Front Office Sports, will see DAZN air between eight and 10 Top Rank events annually, with license fees ranging from $1 million to $1.25 million per card. While not as lucrative as the previous ESPN pact — which reportedly paid around $85 million annually for up to 54 shows — the agreement provides Top Rank with consistent exposure and the flexibility to produce high-quality fight nights.

An official announcement is expected as early as this week, potentially Wednesday in New York, with the first events slated to begin in May or June 2026. Sources close to the negotiations indicate Top Rank could stage as many as 10-12 promotions per year under the pact, including the possibility of utilizing DAZN’s pay-per-view model for select marquee bouts.

The timing comes after Top Rank’s eight-year ESPN deal expired in July 2025, following a final card headlined by rising star Xander Zayas’ victory over Jorge Garcia Perez. Since then, the promotion has relied on smaller digital outlets such as The Roku Channel, Tubi, and its own Top Rank Classics platform, leading to a noticeable dip in visibility for its deep roster of talent. Fighters like Raymond Muratalla (who recently defeated Andy Cruz) and Emmanuel Navarrete (who outpointed Eduardo Nunez) have kept the brand active on DAZN through one-off appearances, but a dedicated home was sorely needed.

“This deal ensures our fighters — from established stars like Teofimo Lopez and Janibek Alimkhanuly to exciting prospects such as Keyshawn Davis, Abdullah Mason, Bruce Carrington, and Richard Torrez Jr. — get the regular platform they deserve,” a source familiar with the agreement told Boxing Scene. “If a fight is ready to be made, we’ll be encouraged to proceed without artificial limits on dates.”

The partnership further cements DAZN’s position as the self-proclaimed “home of boxing.” The streamer already boasts long-term deals with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing (recently extended through 2031), Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Adding Top Rank creates a powerhouse lineup that could dominate the global boxing calendar and offer fans unified access to premier cards across the U.S., U.K., and beyond.

Industry observers view the move as a win for American boxing, which has struggled with fragmented broadcasting in recent years. Top Rank’s events are expected to complement DAZN’s existing U.S. slate while allowing the promotion to continue exploring international opportunities, including potential appearances on Saudi Arabia-backed Riyadh Season cards.

DAZN officials have remained tight-lipped on specifics, adhering to company policy of not commenting on rumors. However, the expansion comes amid reported internal frustrations with existing partners over cross-promotional activity — though a spokesperson for the platform has strongly denied any tension with Matchroom.

Bob Arum, the legendary 94-year-old promoter who founded Top Rank in 1966, has long emphasized quality over quantity. With this streaming lifeline secured through negotiations led by company president Todd duBoef, Arum’s stable appears poised for renewed momentum heading into the second half of 2026.

Boxing fans can anticipate more frequent appearances from Top Rank’s rising stars and potential blockbuster crossovers with DAZN’s other promoters. While full details on the debut card remain under wraps, the deal signals a new era of stability and accessibility for one of boxing’s most storied promotional outfits.