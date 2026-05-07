Fabio Wardley Should Have Enough to Beat Daniel Dubois in a British Heavyweight Clash

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, Fabio Wardley defends his WBO heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois in one of the most explosive all-British clashes in recent memory. Both men stand 6’5″ with 78-inch reaches, boast terrifying knockout power (Wardley 19 KOs in 21 fights; Dubois 21 in 25), and have records that scream early finish: just three of their combined 46 bouts have gone the distance. “Don’t Blink” isn’t just marketing—it’s sound advice.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs), 31, from Ipswich, captured the WBO belt with a dramatic comeback stoppage of Joseph Parker in late 2025. He’s on a magic-carpet ride: improving technically, showing real heart under fire, and carrying genuine one-punch menace. His engine and work rate stand out. Wardley absorbs pressure better than most at this level and has proven he can rally when hurt. At 31 he sits in his physical prime with momentum on his side.

Dubois (“Dynamite”), 28, from Greenwich, remains a terrifying puncher and former IBF champion. His jab can dominate range, and when he lands clean, opponents fold. Yet his three losses reveal vulnerabilities: questions around resilience when plans go south, occasional defensive lapses, and a tendency to lose belief after tasting big shots. He’s younger and explosive, but recent form and chin concerns make him the slight underdog.

Betting markets reflect the razor-thin margin. Wardley sits around 4/5 to 8/13, Dubois at evens to 6/4. Most sharp observers call it a true pick’em.

My Prediction: Fabio Wardley wins by late stoppage (rounds 8-11) or decision. I lean Wardley, perhaps 55-45. He’s the better all-round fighter right now—higher fight IQ, superior conditioning, and proven ability to adapt mid-fight. Dubois carries the heavier “one-punch” threat and could end it early if Wardley overcommits. But if Wardley weathers the first half (as he has against other bombers), his volume, body work, and late-round strength should overwhelm Dubois, who has historically faded or retreated when pressured relentlessly.

Both orthodox power punchers. Wardley’s come-forward aggression meets Dubois’ ramrod jab and counter power. Expect a tense, high-stakes chess match that erupts into violence. Wardley’s ability to punch harder when hurt (shown vs. Parker) is the X-factor. Dubois must establish the jab and keep it long; if he gets drawn into a phone-booth war, Wardley’s work rate wins.

This fight matters beyond the WBO belt. It clarifies Britain’s heavyweight hierarchy and could fast-track the winner toward undisputed talks. Heavyweight boxing desperately needs rivalries like this—two young, powerful Brits with aggressive styles. Wardley represents relentless British grit and improvement; Dubois, raw explosiveness that once touched the summit.

One clean right hand changes everything. Dubois’ power is real, and heavyweights are one-shot sports. A flat Wardley performance or early flash knockdown could flip the script. Yet Wardley’s recent displays of character give him the nod in a dogfight and should give him the edge.

I can see Fabio Wardley retaining his title in a thrilling, stoppage-heavy affair that cements him as Britain’s top active heavyweight. Expect fireworks, possible drama on the canvas, and a raucous Manchester crowd. Don’t miss it—and don’t blink.