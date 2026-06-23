Boots Ennis Who? Why Xander Zayas Leaves Brooklyn Still Champion

Brooklyn is ready. Barclays Center is set. And on Saturday night, June 27, two of boxing’s brightest undefeated stars collide in what is unquestionably the best fight of 2026 so far. Xander Zayas puts his WBO and WBA Super Welterweight titles on the line against the hard-hitting Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and the boxing world is treating it like a coronation for the Philadelphia challenger.

I’m here to tell you — not so fast.

The Narrative Is Wrong

Turn on any boxing podcast this week, read any major outlet’s prediction column, and you’d think Xander Zayas is just a warm body being fed to a wrecking machine. The betting line has Boots sitting at -400 favorite. -400. For a fight against the reigning unified champion, a 23-year-old who has not lost a single professional round, who just became the youngest unified champion in boxing when he edged Abass Baraou via split decision in January. People are acting like Zayas stumbled into these titles. He didn’t.

Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) earned every belt the hard way. He claimed the WBO strap with a dominant unanimous decision over Jorge Garcia at Madison Square Garden, then traveled to San Juan in front of a packed, electric Coliseo de Puerto Rico and took the WBA title from Baraou — a legitimate, tough European champion — in a fight that tested his championship mettle. The judges scored it 116-112 twice in his favor. Those aren’t fluky numbers. That’s a fighter who controlled the majority of 12 hard rounds against a seasoned, physical opponent. Zayas has been fighting approximately every five months, staying sharp, staying active, and improving each time out. Ennis, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since October 2025 — over eight months ago.

Activity matters. Ring sharpness matters. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.

The Champion’s Advantages Are Being Ignored

Let’s talk about what Zayas actually brings to the table Saturday night, because the noise around Boots has drowned it out completely.

Size and natural weight. This is Zayas’ weight class. He is a naturally big junior middleweight who has competed at 154 pounds his entire career. Ennis is moving up from welterweight — a division he cleaned out, yes, but still a full weight class below. Moving up in weight is never a guarantee of bringing power with you. Often, it means your body is adjusting to a new normal. Zayas will be the bigger, stronger man in that ring Saturday night, and over 12 rounds, that wears on a challenger.

Ring IQ beyond his years. What I admire most about Zayas is that he fights smart. He uses angles, he uses the jab to set up combinations, and he employs distance control that makes him genuinely difficult to land clean shots on. His trainer Javiel Centeno has pointed to the rapid development of his boxing IQ as the thing that separates Zayas from other young prospects who flame out when they step up in class. This is not a fighter who relies on one tool. He can box from the outside, he can work the body, he can counter, and he can adjust mid-fight. That adaptability is crucial against an opponent as multidimensional as Ennis.

He has seen flaws that the rest of us haven’t. Zayas came out publicly this week saying that Boots is flat-footed and vulnerable to body shots and straight punches. He’s been studying this fight for months and he did not hesitate when asked. “There are a lot of flaws in his game that casual fans don’t see, but I do see,” Zayas said. This is a man who knows what he’s looking at. Zayas also dismissed the notion that Ennis has a significant athletic edge: “I take angles. My jab is good. My combinations, my counter punching. I mean, there’s athleticism there.” He’s right. Zayas is not some plodding punching bag waiting to get lit up.

Activity and championship experience. Zayas has fought 53 rounds in his last five fights. Ennis has fought 34 in that same span, averaging just one fight every seven months. Zayas is a championship-level operator who thrives in the later rounds. If this fight goes deep — and I think it will — the guy who has been in more championship rounds recently has a real edge.

What Boots Brings — And Why It Isn’t Enough

Look, I’m not going to pretend Jaron Ennis isn’t special. He is. The 35-0 record, the 31 knockouts, the seamless switch-hitting, the Philly shell defense — Boots is a legitimate pound-for-pound talent and one of the most gifted fighters of his generation. When he stopped Eimantas Stanionis to unify at welterweight last April, it was a masterclass. When he wiped out Uisma Lima in under two minutes in his 154-pound debut, the boxing world took notice.

But here’s what I keep coming back to: every opponent Boots has knocked out was tailor-made for him. Fast starters who brawl in straight lines. Fighters without the ring craft to make him uncomfortable. Zayas himself said it plainly: “All the fighters that he has fought in the last 10 fights where he actually started fighting big names, they’re all tailor made for him. None of those fighters fight like me. None of those fighters have even the style or even come close to the style that I bring to the table.”

That’s not trash talk. That’s an accurate boxing analysis. Boots has never faced a fighter who moves like Zayas, angles like Zayas, or thinks like Zayas. We don’t know how he responds to that. He hasn’t been in with a physically bigger man at 154 yet. He hasn’t been made to answer questions for 12 full rounds by someone with championship pedigree. Saturday night, he’ll find out.

And there’s this: his own father and trainer, Bozy Ennis, has admitted publicly there are things about this matchup that concern him. When a man’s own corner is expressing worry, you should probably listen.

How Zayas Wins

I see this fight playing out across 12 competitive rounds, and here is what gives me confidence in the champion.

Zayas comes out in the early rounds establishing his jab, controlling distance, and refusing to let Ennis get comfortable early. He takes angles, forces Ennis to chase in straight lines where Zayas’ combination punching lands cleanest. He goes to the body — something Boots has been specifically identified as vulnerable to — consistently in the middle rounds. By rounds seven through nine, Zayas’ activity and pressure begins to accumulate. Ennis, fighting at a new weight class, starts to feel the physical toll of chasing a bigger, stronger champion who will not stand still and trade.

In the championship rounds, Zayas’ superior experience at 154, his fighting frequency, and his will to win — the same will that made him stand in the center of the ring in the 12th against Baraou and trade instead of boxing conservatively — closes the show.

I have Zayas winning by a clear majority decision, 115-113 on two cards, with the possibility of a late stoppage if he gets Boots hurt to the body in the championship rounds.

A Word on Legacy

For Xander Zayas, this fight is bigger than titles. Puerto Rico has produced legendary champions — Wilfredo Benitez, Felix Trinidad, Miguel Cotto. Zayas carries that lineage into Barclays Center on Saturday. He knows it. He said as much: “I was born to make history. I was born to keep writing history.”

He is 23 years old and already unified. He didn’t ask for a tune-up. He didn’t pick a safe mandatory. He looked at the most dangerous available opponent at 154 pounds and said, “I’ll take that fight.” That alone should earn him more respect than he’s getting.

Saturday night, the respect won’t be optional anymore.

Prediction: Xander Zayas by majority decision (MD 115-113, 115-113, 113-115)

The Zayas vs. Ennis main event airs on DAZN PPV Saturday, June 27 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ring walks expected around 11:00 PM EST.