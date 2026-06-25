Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II Is Canceled — And Floyd Only Has Himself to Blame

The most anticipated rematch in boxing history is officially off the table — at least for 2026 — and the chaos surrounding Floyd Mayweather Jr. has once again proven that “Money” is his own worst enemy.

Reporter Dan Rafael confirmed on Tuesday that the Pacquiao fight is not happening in September, with lawyers at a legal hearing stating the bout would be pushed to January at the earliest — if it happens at all.

That stinging qualifier — if it happens — says everything.

A Year That Has Collapsed in Real Time

Mayweather began 2026 by announcing three fights: an April exhibition against Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a summer exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis, and a professional return against Manny Pacquiao in September. He is now 0-for-3.

The Tyson bout was postponed before it could happen. The Zambidis exhibition — scheduled for June 27 in Greece — was officially called off after CSI Sports, the promotion company that contracted Mayweather to fight both Tyson and Pacquiao, filed a temporary restraining order and a breach of contract lawsuit, claiming that allowing Mayweather to fight Zambidis first would cause “irreparable harm” to their company.

And now Pacquiao, the crown jewel of the whole operation, has been shoved into an indefinite holding pattern.

The Exhibition Dispute That Blew It All Up

The rematch was officially announced on February 23, 2026 by Netflix, with the fight set for the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada — making it the first-ever professional boxing match at that iconic venue. It seemed, finally, like the boxing world was getting the sequel it had been denied for eleven years.

Then Mayweather opened his mouth.

Mayweather stirred major controversy by claiming the bout was never meant to be a professional fight — merely an exhibition — adding that the Sphere might not even serve as the venue, directly contradicting Netflix’s earlier announcements.

Pacquiao’s side was having none of it. The Filipino legend stated plainly that both fighters had signed a contract for a real professional fight: “I wouldn’t fight an exhibition. It’s a real fight. That’s the contract that he signed. He has to remember that.”

Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, told ESPN that Mayweather was in official breach of his contract from the moment he made those comments, adding that Mayweather had already accepted a cash advance on his purse — meaning he took the money and then tried to change the terms. That detail alone tells you everything you need to know about the state of Floyd Mayweather’s affairs in 2026.

A 9-Figure Problem

Reports surfaced in April that Mayweather could face a nine-figure financial loss if he canceled the rematch. It is a staggering number — and deeply ironic for a man who built his entire brand on the word “Money.”

Mayweather’s troubles extend beyond boxing contracts. He was recently accused of writing a bad check to steal a $200,000 luxury watch, which followed reports that the IRS had cited him for years of tax evasion. The man who once posed with stacks of cash in rap videos and private jets is now fighting lawsuits on multiple fronts.

With the CSI-backed Tyson exhibition now potentially moving to September 12 if legal issues are resolved, any Pacquiao fight would be shunted to January 2027 at the earliest — and that’s still a big “if.”

What Pacquiao Does Now

The saddest figure in all of this is Manny Pacquiao, who has done everything right. He came back to the sport, fought Mario Barrios for a world title in 2025, and kept himself sharp and active. Pacquiao’s team confirmed they are exploring backup plans featuring other boxers should Mayweather withdraw entirely.

At 47 years old, Pacquiao’s window to compete at the highest level is not unlimited. Every month of delay is a month taken from what could be his last great night in boxing.

Mayweather, meanwhile, turns 50 in February. The idea of the two meeting in January 2027 — both men a full decade removed from their physical primes — strains credibility. British promoter Frank Warren captured the sentiment of many in the sport, saying: “I have no interest in a 47-year-old fighting a 49-year-old.”

The Bottom Line

Floyd Mayweather had one of the most lucrative sporting events in history handed to him on a silver platter — Netflix money, the Sphere, a worldwide audience hungry for closure on a fight that disappointed in 2015. He took the advance, agreed to the terms, and then spent the next four months doing everything imaginable to unravel it.

This isn’t bad luck. This is a pattern. Mayweather has been boxing’s greatest fighter and boxing’s most infuriating personality for thirty years. The ring was always where he made sense. Outside of it, in 2026, he is a man drowning in self-inflicted chaos.

The rematch may still happen someday. But right now, it joins a long list of boxing fights that almost were — and for once, we can’t blame the sport.

We can only blame the man who calls himself Money.