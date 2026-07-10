Shakur Stevenson’s Signing With Zuffa Boxing Is a Huge Moment for the Sport

Zuffa Boxing has landed its biggest name yet. The promotion, backed by UFC CEO Dana White, confirmed this week that four-division world champion Shakur Stevenson has signed a multi-year, multi-fight deal — and the ripple effects could reshape boxing’s promotional landscape.

At just 29, Stevenson is undefeated at 25-0 with 11 knockouts, and already a four-division world champion. A 2016 Olympic silver medalist, he’s won titles at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. He arrives fresh off a one-sided win over Teofimo Lopez in January for the WBO 140-pound title, and by the numbers, he’s operating on another level entirely — he leads all championship-level boxers in plus/minus, total connect percentage, and jab connect percentage, while being the hardest fighter in the sport to hit with power punches.

Dana White didn’t undersell it: “Shakur is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world… This is a massive signing for Zuffa Boxing.”

Zuffa Boxing has only existed for about seven months, and until now its roster — which includes Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga — hadn’t included a fighter of this magnitude. That’s precisely why this signing matters so much: Stevenson’s arrival brings significant credibility to Zuffa Boxing as a major player, positioning the WBO junior welterweight champion to potentially attract other top names to the promotion.

It’s also notable that Stevenson becomes the second reigning world champion under Zuffa’s banner, joining Ring Magazine cruiserweight titleholder Jai Opetaia — though the report adds a cautionary footnote, since aligning with the UFC-adjacent promotion cost Opetaia his IBF belt.

The Real Story: Can Zuffa Deliver the Big Fights?

Here’s where things get interesting. Zuffa Boxing has largely operated as a closed shop — its fighters have exclusively fought other Zuffa fighters on Paramount+, with no fights yet made in collaboration with outside promoters. Stevenson says that’s exactly what he refused to accept. ESPN

Stevenson made clear he would only sign if he could still chase the biggest names in boxing, not just opponents within Zuffa’s stable. He’s already ruled out a domestic showdown with Zuffa’s own Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, telling reporters plainly: “Shakur will not be fighting Rayo. That will not be happening.”

Instead, his sights are set on boxing’s biggest remaining prizes. He’s angling for a fight with WBO welterweight — sorry, lightweight — champion Devin Haney, a rivalry that’s simmered on social media for some time, and hasn’t ruled out a blockbuster clash with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. In his own words: “Hopefully my next fight is with Devin Haney… Or, hopefully it’s Gervonta Davis. I haven’t been calling his name lately, but now is the time to fight, so let’s do it.”

That would require Zuffa to strike deals across promotional lines — with rivals like Golden Boy and Matchroom — something the outfit hasn’t had to navigate before. As one report put it, given Stevenson’s rocky history with Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, those fences may need mending for the biggest fights to actually happen.

Stevenson hasn’t been shy about his motivation. He told ESPN he signed because “the money is insane,” saying, “I’m in the money-getting business,” while declining to disclose specific terms. He’s also downplayed any interest in title unification for its own sake — he has no interest in chasing undisputed status or collecting belts just to collect them.

This is Stevenson’s third promotional home in three years, having moved from Top Rank to Matchroom in 2024, with his most recent fights promoted primarily by Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season. That his free-agency ended with Zuffa — rather than a return to an established boxing power — signals how seriously Dana White’s operation is being taken just months into its existence.

Adding intrigue: Devin Haney teased “big news coming” on social media roughly an hour before White’s announcement, fueling speculation that a Haney fight — or even a Haney signing — could be next.

This isn’t just a big-name fighter switching promoters. It’s a test case for whether Zuffa Boxing can be more than an insular streaming product and actually become a dealmaker capable of delivering boxing’s biggest fights. Stevenson is betting his career — and a reported fortune — that it can.