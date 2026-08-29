Filip Hrgovic Stuns Moses Itauma With Ninth-Round TKO to Win IBF Heavyweight Title

Filip Hrgovic pulled off a stunning heavyweight upset Saturday night, stopping unbeaten British prospect Moses Itauma in the ninth round at London’s O2 Arena to become Croatia’s first heavyweight world champion.

LONDON — Filip Hrgovic has reached the summit of the heavyweight division in dramatic fashion.

The 34-year-old Croatian veteran survived a brutal early assault from highly touted British prospect Moses Itauma before turning the fight around and forcing a ninth-round stoppage to claim the vacant IBF heavyweight championship.

Itauma entered the bout as one of boxing’s brightest young stars. The 21-year-old was unbeaten at 14-0 with 12 knockouts and had never been taken beyond the sixth round as a professional. Many expected his explosive speed and power to carry him to another early victory.

Instead, Hrgovic’s experience, durability and patience produced one of the biggest heavyweight upsets of the year.

The victory improves Hrgovic’s professional record to 21-1 and gives him the biggest achievement of his career. It also makes him the first heavyweight world champion in Croatian boxing history.

Moses Itauma Dominates the Early Rounds

For much of the first half of the fight, Itauma looked every bit like the future champion many had predicted.

The southpaw used his superior hand speed, sharp left hands and fast combinations to keep Hrgovic under constant pressure. He attacked both the head and body and appeared capable of overwhelming the more experienced Croatian.

Itauma scored a knockdown in the second round when a left hook sent Hrgovic to the canvas and prompted a referee’s count.

Hrgovic absorbed heavy punishment throughout the middle rounds as Itauma continued to dictate the pace. A powerful uppercut near the end of the fifth round was another reminder of the young Briton’s considerable firepower.

By the sixth round, Itauma was still throwing in volume, while Hrgovic appeared increasingly stationary and was struggling to match his opponent’s speed.

Through the first eight rounds, Itauma seemed comfortably ahead on the scorecards.

But heavyweight fights can change in an instant.

Hrgovic Waits for His Chance

Despite taking sustained punishment, Hrgovic refused to break.

The former Olympic bronze medalist had built his career on toughness and a reputation for being difficult to stop. His only previous professional defeat had come against Daniel Dubois, and his experience in long, physically demanding fights became increasingly important as the bout progressed.

Itauma, meanwhile, was entering unfamiliar territory.

The young heavyweight had built his 14-0 record largely by stopping opponents before they could test his conditioning in the championship rounds. Against Hrgovic, however, his relentless early pace began to come at a price.

His punches gradually lost their sharpness. His legs became less responsive, and he began breathing heavily as the fight moved into the later rounds.

Hrgovic had been waiting for exactly that moment.

Ninth-Round Knockout Changes Everything

Hrgovic came out for the ninth round with renewed urgency.

Then came the punch that changed the fight.

A heavy right hand sent Itauma staggering backward toward the ropes. The young fighter managed to remain upright, but his legs appeared badly compromised.

Hrgovic immediately went on the attack.

He pressed Itauma against the ropes and continued throwing as the British fighter struggled to defend himself. Itauma eventually slumped into the corner, visibly exhausted and unable to effectively respond to the Croatian’s assault.

With approximately half a minute remaining in the round, Itauma’s trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel, prompting referee Howard Foster to wave off the contest.

The official stoppage came at around the 2:27 mark of the ninth round.

Hrgovic had completed an extraordinary comeback.

Itauma Suffers First Professional Defeat

The defeat ends Itauma’s unbeaten professional run and moves his record to 14-1.

Medical personnel attended to the young fighter in the ring, and he required several minutes before leaving. He was subsequently taken to hospital for further evaluation.

The fight appeared to take a tremendous physical toll on Itauma, with exhaustion playing a major role in the stoppage.

The loss will undoubtedly be a setback, but it does not erase the enormous potential that made Itauma one of the most highly regarded young heavyweights in boxing.

At just 21, he has plenty of time to learn from the experience.

Hrgovic Praises Itauma After Career-Defining Victory

Rather than criticize his opponent, Hrgovic praised Itauma after the fight and explained that he had recognized signs of fatigue early.

“From the first round, I saw his gassing out. He started fast. I knew he was going to gas out.”

Hrgovic said he knew he would eventually have an opportunity if he could withstand the early pressure.

“I knew when my chance came I needed to push. That is what I did.”

The Croatian champion also credited Itauma’s ability, calling him an exceptional fighter while suggesting that the young heavyweight still needs more experience.

Hrgovic’s ability to absorb Itauma’s early punishment was crucial. His durability allowed him to remain competitive long enough for the fight to become a test of stamina rather than simply speed and explosiveness.

What’s Next for Filip Hrgovic?

Hrgovic’s victory dramatically changes the IBF heavyweight title picture.

The Croatian now holds a world championship and is expected to face mandatory challenger Frank Sanchez, although bigger fights could also be possible in the increasingly crowded heavyweight division.

Potential matchups with established contenders such as Daniel Dubois would carry significant intrigue, particularly given Hrgovic’s previous defeat to Dubois.

For now, however, Hrgovic can celebrate the biggest victory of his career.

After years of competing at the highest level without winning a world title, he finally has championship gold around his waist.

Moses Itauma’s Future Remains Bright

Despite the shocking defeat, Itauma’s long-term prospects remain strong.

The 21-year-old was attempting to become one of the youngest heavyweight champions in boxing history, with comparisons to a young Mike Tyson adding enormous expectations before the fight.

That pressure has now been replaced by the first major learning experience of his professional career.

Itauma showed flashes of the speed, power and offensive ability that made him such a highly regarded prospect. What he lacked against Hrgovic was championship-round experience and the ability to maintain his extraordinary pace over 12 rounds.

Those are lessons that can be learned.

Hrgovic vs. Itauma Proves Heavyweight Boxing Can Change in Seconds

The fight was billed as an opportunity to witness history, and it certainly delivered — just not in the way many expected.

Itauma appeared to be cruising toward another victory for eight rounds. Hrgovic absorbed the punishment, stayed patient and waited for his opponent to tire.

Then, in the ninth, everything changed.

Hrgovic’s victory is a reminder of one of heavyweight boxing’s oldest truths: power, youth and speed can dominate a fight, but experience, stamina and durability can change everything when the championship rounds arrive.

Filip Hrgovic is now a world champion and a piece of the heavyweight division’s future.

Moses Itauma, meanwhile, has suffered his first professional loss — but at 21 years old, his story is only beginning.