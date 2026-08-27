Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic Prediction: Why Itauma Will Win the IBF Heavyweight Title by TKO

Moses Itauma has reached the point where calling him a “prospect” feels outdated.

On August 29, 2026, the 21-year-old British southpaw will face Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena. On paper, this is supposed to be the fight that tells us whether Itauma is truly ready for the top of the division.

Personally, I think we already know the answer.

Itauma beats Hrgovic — and I expect him to stop him.

That might sound like a bold prediction considering Hrgovic is 34, has a 20-1 record with 15 knockouts, won an Olympic bronze medal and has shared the ring with some of the better heavyweights of his generation. But this matchup feels less about experience and more about whether Hrgovic can deal with an athletic, explosive southpaw who operates at a completely different speed.

I don’t think he can.

Moses Itauma Has Outgrown the Prospect Label

At 14-0 with 12 knockouts, Itauma has already built the sort of record that gets heavyweight fans excited. But the numbers don’t really explain what makes him so dangerous.

It’s the way he fights.

Itauma is a big heavyweight who moves like someone considerably smaller. His feet are quick, his hands are even quicker, and he doesn’t need much time to turn a defensive opening into a damaging combination.

That’s a nightmare for Hrgovic.

The British fighter can change range rapidly, step into the pocket behind his jab and then get out before his opponent has a chance to respond. From the southpaw stance, those movements become even more awkward for an orthodox fighter trying to line him up.

And once Itauma finds his range, the punches come in bunches.

The left hand can arrive straight down the middle, around the guard or underneath it. He can attack the body before coming upstairs, and his combinations don’t feel like wild heavyweight swings. There is a purpose behind them.

That’s an important distinction.

Itauma isn’t simply a young fighter who hits hard. He knows how to create the opportunities for those punches to matter.

Filip Hrgovic Is Dangerous — But the Style Favors Itauma

Hrgovic deserves plenty of respect.

Anyone who thinks this is some kind of easy introduction to championship boxing for Itauma is underestimating the Croatian. Hrgovic has been through legitimate heavyweight tests and has the physical strength and punching power to make a young fighter pay for mistakes.

His right hand is the punch Itauma needs to respect most.

Hrgovic is also comfortable applying pressure. He isn’t going to spend 12 rounds admiring Itauma’s movement from the other side of the ring. He’ll try to make the fight physical, get inside and force Itauma to work when he doesn’t want to.

That’s probably the right strategy.

I’m just not convinced he can execute it effectively enough.

The problem is that Hrgovic can become a fairly straightforward target when he commits to his attacks. Against a fighter with Itauma’s feet and timing, that can be extremely dangerous.

Every time Hrgovic steps forward without getting his positioning right, he risks walking onto a left hand.

And once Itauma starts landing consistently, I expect the fight to change quickly.

Itauma’s Speed Is the Difference

Heavyweight fights are often decided by power, but speed can make power almost irrelevant if the slower fighter can’t land it.

That’s where I see the biggest advantage for Itauma.

He is simply quicker.

Quicker hands. Quicker feet. Quicker reactions.

More importantly, Itauma doesn’t just use his speed to throw combinations. He uses it to control where the fight takes place.

Hrgovic needs to close distance and make Itauma uncomfortable. Itauma needs only a fraction of a second to step away, reset and fire back.

That dynamic could become incredibly frustrating for Hrgovic.

The longer the fight goes, the more I expect the Croatian to start reaching for shots. And against someone as explosive as Itauma, reaching is an invitation.

Hrgovic’s Experience Won’t Automatically Save Him

There is a popular argument in boxing that experience will eventually expose a young fighter.

Sometimes it does.

But experience only becomes decisive if the younger fighter has weaknesses that can be exploited.

What has Itauma actually shown us so far?

He hasn’t shown a tendency to panic.

He hasn’t shown that he struggles with pressure.

He hasn’t shown that he fades dramatically after a fast start.

And he certainly hasn’t shown an inability to finish opponents.

In fact, his willingness to start quickly may be one of the biggest problems for Hrgovic.

The Croatian has talked about surviving Itauma’s early attacks, going to the body and dragging him into the later rounds. That’s a sensible game plan, but there’s a major assumption built into it:

Hrgovic has to survive the early rounds first.

I wouldn’t take that for granted.

Itauma’s Power Is More Than Just Highlight-Reel Knockouts

The 12 knockouts on Itauma’s record are impressive, but I’m more interested in how he gets those stoppages.

He isn’t always looking for one giant punch.

He breaks opponents down with combinations, changes targets and keeps them under pressure. Once someone starts struggling to keep up, Itauma becomes even more dangerous.

We’ve already seen that against experienced heavyweights.

Dillian Whyte, Demsey McKean and Jermaine Franklin all discovered that Itauma’s power is not something opponents can simply ignore. Franklin was particularly notable because of his reputation for being durable, yet Itauma still managed to stop him in five rounds.

Hrgovic is tougher than many of those opponents, and I don’t expect him to simply collapse after taking one clean shot.

But durability has limits.

You can be extremely difficult to knock out and still be stopped when you’re taking too many clean punches from a faster, younger fighter.

The One Thing That Could Ruin My Prediction

There is one obvious reason to avoid getting too confident about an Itauma stoppage.

He’s a heavyweight.

That means Hrgovic always has a chance.

One perfectly timed right hand can turn a brilliant performance into a disaster. If Itauma gets reckless coming forward, Hrgovic has enough power to make him pay immediately.

That’s the danger of this prediction.

I’m not saying Hrgovic can’t hurt Itauma. He absolutely can.

I’m saying I don’t expect him to land enough clean punches before Itauma’s advantages start taking over.

Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic Prediction

My prediction is Moses Itauma by stoppage in the middle-to-late rounds.

I expect Hrgovic to have some success early. He is too experienced and too physically strong to simply be blown away without a fight.

But once Itauma settles into his rhythm, I think the difference in speed becomes obvious.

He’ll use his feet to control the range, make Hrgovic reset, and then punish him when he tries to close the distance. The left hand will be the key weapon, but I expect the body work to become increasingly important as the fight progresses.

By the championship rounds, Hrgovic could be dealing with a problem he hasn’t faced before: an opponent who is not only powerful but also faster, younger and difficult to hit cleanly.

That’s when I expect the stoppage.

Itauma Can Become the Heavyweight Division’s Next Big Problem

This isn’t just another fight for an unbeaten heavyweight.

If Itauma beats Hrgovic and wins the IBF heavyweight title, the conversation changes immediately.

No more asking whether he’s ready.

No more describing him simply as a prospect.

No more wondering what happens when he finally faces a serious heavyweight.

He will have the belt.

And, more importantly, he’ll have beaten a legitimate contender to get it.

That’s why I believe August 29 could be the night Moses Itauma stops being boxing’s most exciting heavyweight prospect and becomes one of its biggest stars.

Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic is a genuine test. But I believe Itauma passes it emphatically.

My pick: Itauma by TKO, with the stoppage most likely coming between rounds 7 and 10.

The heavyweight division has been warned.