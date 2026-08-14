Quebec boxer Alexandre Gaumont officially retires from boxing

MONTREAL, August 13, 2026 — A recurring elbow injury that recently resurfaced in training has prompted Quebec boxer Alexandre Gaumont to reflect on his future and ultimately make the decision to hang up his professional boxing gloves today.

“The most important thing for me is to thank all my fans who have been there and supported me since the beginning of my career. Thanks to you, we brought boxing back to the Outaouais, and I had the chance to headline two events in front of my hometown crowd, in a packed venue chanting ‘Gaumont! Gaumont! Gaumont!’ You allowed a kid from a small town to live his dream, and I will be eternally grateful,” shared Alexandre Gaumont.

The pride of Buckingham, in the Outaouais region, stood out from the very beginning of his amateur career, where he maintained a KO ratio of more than 80% — a rare feat in Olympic boxing. After several dozen fights, during which he notably won the Golden Gloves championship, he ultimately decided to bring his power to the professional ranks with EOTTM in 2021.

From there, the middleweight (160 lb) prospect quickly climbed the ranks, winning thirteen consecutive fights. Among them, the fan favorite headlined two events at Casino Lac-Leamy. In the first, in October 2024, he notably demolished Uruguayan champion Andres Viera in just two rounds in a bout broadcast on ESPN+. In April 2025, he then impressed against French champion Mathis Lourenco, against whom he earned the Knockout of the Night. Last April, still trained by his father, Marcellin Gaumont, he bounced back from the only loss of his career by defeating Croatian puncher Luka Lozo by decision.

Retiring on a victory, the 30-year-old athlete now concludes his professional career with 14 wins, including 9 KOs, in 15 fights.

“Alex can definitely walk away with his head held high. Very few boxers have accomplished as much as he has in just 15 fights. To put it into perspective, headlining an event on an American network like ESPN+ is already rare, but doing so after just 11 fights is simply extraordinary. And that’s largely because he was a natural with the crowd. You had to be there to understand just how much the fans in the Outaouais connected with him. We will not forget him, and we will always welcome him with open arms at our events,” commented Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan.

“I was fortunate to have a strong team by my side throughout my career, and I would like to take a moment to thank them. First, Camille Estephan and the entire Eye of the Tiger team, who believed in me all these years. I would also like to thank my sponsors, who allowed me to have excellent training camps. To my father, Marcellin, who taught me everything. To my mother, my sister and my wife, who have always supported me, both through the good times and the difficult ones. Now, it’s time for me to enjoy life with my little family,” added the fighter whose punching power earned him the nickname “King Cogne.”

Originally, Alexandre Gaumont was scheduled to return to the ring on September 3 at Casino de Montréal as part of the #PerezMchunu gala. To keep the card at seven fights, Montreal puncher, three-time national champion and five-time provincial amateur champion Nickenson Denis (1-0, 1 KO) will now get the opportunity to compete on the Quebec promoter’s card.