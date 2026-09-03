Conor Benn’s Difficult Weight Cut Is Why I Pick Ryan Garcia to Win by Knockout

Conor Benn’s difficult return to 147 pounds could be the decisive factor that tilts Ryan Garcia’s WBC welterweight title defense toward a knockout victory.

On September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Garcia will defend the belt he won against Mario Barrios against a highly motivated Benn in what promises to be one of the more intriguing stylistic clashes of the year.

Benn brings pressure, volume and genuine toughness forged through two hard middleweight wars with Chris Eubank Jr. On paper, that aggression could make life uncomfortable for Garcia.

In reality, the weight cut—and Garcia’s finishing power—could make the difference.

Benn’s difficult return to welterweight

Benn has not officially weighed 147 pounds since April 2022. In the years since, he moved up in weight and bulked up for his two-fight series with Eubank, coming in near the middleweight limit.

More recently, he returned to 150 pounds for his fight with Regis Prograis.

Dropping another three pounds might not sound significant, but doing so after more than four years away from the welterweight limit could be a demanding challenge, particularly after spending time carrying considerably more muscle and mass.

Benn himself has been candid about the process, describing the weight cut as “not pleasant,” “hard” and “brutal,” while saying it takes “a piece out of my spirit and my soul.”

Camp photos showing a noticeably leaner version of the fighter have only added to the discussion surrounding his preparation. Benn has also indicated that this could be his final fight at welterweight regardless of the result.

A difficult weight cut does not automatically mean a fighter will struggle on fight night. But if Benn arrives compromised, even slightly, it could affect the very attributes he relies on most: pressure, volume and sustained intensity.

Why Garcia’s power could punish Benn

That is where Garcia’s knockout power becomes particularly dangerous.

Garcia has built his reputation around elite hand speed and a devastating left hook. His professional record features roughly 20 knockouts, and he has repeatedly shown the ability to hurt opponents with sudden, explosive combinations.

His performance against Devin Haney was a particularly notable example of his finishing ability, even though the official result was later changed to a no-contest.

Garcia also showed a more complete offensive approach in his victory over Barrios, making effective use of his jab, body work and right hand while maintaining his power threat over 12 rounds.

That combination could pose a serious problem for Benn.

Garcia is not a traditional pressure fighter who needs to chase opponents around the ring. He is at his most dangerous when an opponent gives him opportunities to counter.

Benn’s aggressive style could provide plenty of them.

If Benn pushes forward aggressively but loses even a fraction of his speed, timing or punch resistance because of the weight cut, Garcia has the accuracy and power to capitalize.

Garcia has another important advantage

Garcia’s recent form adds another layer of confidence to the knockout prediction.

After the setback against Rolando Romero, Garcia looked sharper and more complete against Barrios. He was able to control stretches of the fight with his jab, attack the body and pick his moments for heavier punches.

He also demonstrated that he can maintain his effectiveness deep into a 12-round fight.

In terms of long-term experience at or around welterweight, Garcia has arguably become the more natural 147-pound fighter.

Benn will undoubtedly rehydrate and regain some size before entering the ring. But the question is whether the process of getting down to 147 will leave any lingering effects once the pace intensifies and the biggest punches begin landing.

That is impossible to know before the opening bell.

It is, however, one of the biggest variables in the matchup.

Benn’s toughness should not be overlooked

None of this dismisses Benn’s heart or resilience. He is still raw in terms of his boxing technique but he has the heart and will to press a fight and win off aggression.

He is a genuine contender who has already shown that he can withstand adversity and maintain his competitiveness in difficult fights. His experience against Eubank also means Garcia cannot simply assume that an aggressive start will automatically result in an early finish.

Benn’s best chance may be to make the fight uncomfortable from the opening bell, force Garcia to work and turn the contest into a high-volume battle.

The problem is that such a strategy could also play into Garcia’s hands if Benn begins to slow.

Title fights are ultimately won by the fighter who can execute his game plan most effectively for 12 hard rounds. Benn’s extended absence from 147 pounds, his own comments about the difficulty of making the weight and the visible changes in his physique make the weight cut one of the most intriguing factors heading into the fight.

Add Garcia’s proven one-punch finishing ability, and the case for a stoppage becomes compelling.

Prediction: Garcia by stoppage

Garcia by stoppage is the most logical prediction, with a middle-round knockout the most likely scenario. I just have way too much confidence in Garcia than I do Benn.

Benn’s early aggression could create opportunities for Garcia to land his signature left hook and sharp counters. If the Brit’s return to 147 pounds has taken something out of him, those openings could become increasingly difficult to survive as the fight progresses.

Benn’s courage should not be questioned, but it takes more than courage to win a boxing match and he just doesn’t have the boxing experience or skills to beat Garcia.

But the cost of forcing his body back to a weight limit it has not officially reached in more than four years could ultimately prove to be the difference.

Prediction: Ryan Garcia by knockout or stoppage in the middle rounds.