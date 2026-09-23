If Shakur Stevenson Fights a Past-Prime Manny Pacquiao at 147 lbs, It Shows He Is Ducking Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson wants us to believe he’s the slickest, most complete fighter of his generation. Undefeated. Four-division champion. A defensive wizard who rarely gets touched. Fine. The record says 25-0. The belts say champion. But the choices say something else entirely: a fighter who talks the talk of greatness while carefully sidestepping the men who could actually test whether that greatness is real.

Right now the rumors are swirling around a potential Stevenson versus Manny Pacquiao fight at 147 pounds as the co-main event to Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on Netflix. Pacquiao is 47 years old. He is coming off a long layoff and a majority draw with Mario Barrios — a fight that proved the legend can still move and still throw combinations, but also proved he is no longer the terrifying force that once terrorized welterweights. Lets be honest this is not peak Pacquiao. This is a nostalgic payday. An old lion being wheeled out so a younger, safer fighter can put a famous name on his resume without risking his perfect record or his carefully curated image.

Stevenson has every right to take the money. Boxing is a business. But let’s stop pretending this is some noble quest for legacy. This is risk management dressed up as ambition, and we all know the fight will be boring because Stevenson admitted that if he ever fought Pacquiao, he would make it boring just like Floyd Mayweather did when he fought him.

Look at the men Stevenson has repeatedly danced around when the weight and the danger are real. Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney sit at welterweight. Both have called for the fight. Both have shown willingness to meet somewhere in the middle. Stevenson’s response has been consistent: catchweight. 144 pounds. Special terms. Extra testing protocols. Anything to keep the bigger, longer, stronger men from meeting him at the full limit where their size and power actually matter.

He will move up to 147 for a 47-year-old legend whose best days were over a decade ago. He will not do the same for the young, dangerous, and still-prime fighters who actually occupy that division right now. That is not strategy, it’s selective courage.

Stevenson’s entire career has been built on control – controlling distance, controlling the pace, controlling the narrative. The problem is that the best fighters eventually have to step into environments they cannot fully control. Haney’s size and jab at 147. Garcia’s left hook and chaos. Those are real problems. Pacquiao at this stage of his career is a problem with an expiration date and a big check attached.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to get paid. There is everything wrong with dressing up an easy assignment as a statement fight while the actual statement fights remain on the table under terms you refuse. Stevenson has spent years telling anyone who will listen that he is levels above his peers. Then the moment those peers ask him to prove it at a weight that doesn’t tilt the scales in his favor, the conditions multiply and the enthusiasm cools.

Boxing history is littered with talented technicians who protected their zeros more carefully than they chased greatness. Stevenson is in danger of becoming the latest example. A beautiful defensive fighter who never quite found out how good he was because he never quite let the best available opposition find out either.

If Stevenson wants to fight Pacquiao, fine. Cash the check and put the name on his resume, but don’t brag as if he beat a prime, devastating, monster version of Pacquiao.. Just stop pretending it is the same as fighting the men who are actually at the top of the welterweight division right now. One is a legend past his time. The others are the real challenges. Choosing the former while ducking the latter does not make you smart. It makes you look scared.

And in boxing, looking scared is the one thing no amount of slick movement can hide forever. Whatever the outcome, one thing is for sure: Shakur Stevenson will never be in the same echelon as the great, fearless Manny Pacquiao.