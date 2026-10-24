Albert Ramirez to Fight Sharabutdin Ataev for WBA Light Heavyweight Title on December 12

MONTREAL — Undefeated Venezuelan boxer Albert Ramirez will face unbeaten Russian contender Sharabutdin Ataev for the vacant WBA light heavyweight regular world title on December 12, 2026, at UMMC Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The Ramirez vs. Ataev fight will serve as the co-main event of the unified world championship showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Callum Smith. Presented by RCC Boxing, the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Albert Ramirez Targets the Full WBA World Title

Albert Ramirez (23-0, 19 KOs) will look to turn his interim championship status into a full WBA world title when he meets mandatory challenger Sharabutdin Ataev. The Venezuelan boxer enters the matchup undefeated, with 19 of his 23 professional victories coming by knockout.

Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM), said the fight represents the next step in Ramirez’s career and an opportunity to move closer to a major showdown with the winner of Bivol vs. Smith.

“We’re taking Albert Ramirez to the next level. First, we went after the interim world title, and on December 12, it will be the full world title. This is also a tremendous opportunity to be featured as the co-main event for Bivol vs. Smith, because make no mistake, the winner of that fight will be next on our list,” Estephan said.

Albert Ramirez’s Professional Boxing Record and Career

Ramirez has built an undefeated professional record since beginning his career and later signing with Quebec-based promoter EOTTM. After winning his first 15 professional fights, he continued his rise with victories over Ricardo Luna, Lenin Castillo, Artur Ziyatdinov, Adam Deines, Marko Calic and Mikey Flannery.

In August 2025, Ramirez captured the vacant WBA interim light heavyweight world title by stopping world contender Jerome Papellone in the seventh round. He subsequently defended the interim championship in June 2026 against former British champion Lerrone Richards.

Ramirez also has experience training in Russia. Several years ago, he travelled to the country to serve as a sparring partner for former unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev.

The December 12 contest will give Ramirez the opportunity to add the full WBA regular world championship to his professional achievements and continue his progression in the light heavyweight division.

Sharabutdin Ataev Brings Undefeated Record and Championship Experience

Sharabutdin Ataev (10-0, 5 KOs) will enter the December 12 title fight with an undefeated professional record and an extensive amateur boxing background. The Russian contender has competed in more than 100 Olympic-style amateur bouts and won the World Championships in 2023 and 2025, as well as the European Championships in 2024.

Ataev secured his position as the WBA’s mandatory challenger in July 2026 with a unanimous decision victory over former world champion Jose Uzcategui.

The victory earned Ataev his opportunity to challenge for the vacant WBA light heavyweight regular world title against Ramirez. The matchup will pit Ramirez’s professional knockout power and interim championship experience against Ataev’s undefeated record and decorated amateur career.

Ramirez vs. Ataev: Fight Details

Fight: Albert Ramirez vs. Sharabutdin Ataev

Date: December 12, 2026

Title: Vacant WBA light heavyweight regular world championship

Venue: UMMC Arena

Location: Yekaterinburg, Russia

Promoter: RCC Boxing

Broadcast: DAZN

Event: Co-main event for Dmitry Bivol vs. Callum Smith

The fight also carries a personal connection for Ramirez. His opponent, Ataev, earned his mandatory challenger status by defeating Jose Uzcategui, a former world champion and cousin of Ramirez.

With both fighters undefeated as professionals, Ramirez vs. Ataev is set to be a significant matchup in the WBA light heavyweight division as the Venezuelan champion seeks to capture the full world title and the Russian contender aims to claim his first professional world championship.