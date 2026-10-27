Boxer Edgar Berlanga Arrested in Florida on Battery Charges Stemming from Alleged Domestic Incident

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga was arrested on October 26, 2026, by the Lakeland Police Department in Polk County, Florida, on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated battery, according to multiple reports citing court records and law enforcement information.⁠

Some reports, referencing Polk County Sheriff’s Office records, describe the charges more specifically as domestic battery by touching or striking and domestic aggravated battery. The alleged incident occurred on October 18, 2026.⁠

Berlanga appeared before a judge at the Bartow Courthouse on Tuesday, October 27, where combined bail was set at $16,000. He is scheduled for arraignment on November 17, 2026, at 8:45 a.m., at which time he is expected to hear the formal charges and enter a plea.⁠

The misdemeanor battery charge carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail, while the second-degree felony aggravated battery charge carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years if convicted. Berlanga has not been convicted of any crime in connection with these allegations, and initial reports included no public comment from the fighter or his promotion.⁠

Berlanga, a Brooklyn native of Puerto Rican descent nicknamed “The Chosen One,” holds a professional record of 24-2 with 19 knockouts. He is best known for challenging Canelo Álvarez for the unified super middleweight titles in September 2024, a bout he lost by unanimous decision. More recently, he headlined Zuffa Boxing 9 in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, recovering from an early knockdown to stop Steven Butler in the seventh round.⁠

The arrest marks an off-ring legal issue for the fighter, who has been associated with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing promotion. No further details about the alleged incident or the alleged victim have been publicly released in initial reporting. As with any criminal case, Berlanga is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Further developments are expected as the case proceeds.