Manny Pacquiao vs. Sebastian Fundora: The Ultimate David vs. Goliath Spectacle Boxing Still Craves

Manny Pacquiao built a legend not just on speed, power, and heart, but on the sheer absurdity of the size mismatches he conquered jumping up eight weight divisions. The 5-foot-6 Filipino dynamo routinely walked into the ring against bigger, longer, stronger men and turned the height-and-reach gap into theater. That freak show energy the smaller man darting under long arms, exploding with combinations, and making the giant look clumsy was central to his fame. Fans loved watching the underdog morph into the destroyer. A fight with Sebastian Fundora, the 6-foot-5 (sometimes listed 6-foot-6) “Towering Inferno,” delivers that spectacle on steroids.

Fundora is a legitimate junior-middleweight champion with real accomplishments. He has the physical tools that should, on paper, make a 48-year-old Pacquiao look like a novelty act. Reach advantage measured in feet rather than inches. A southpaw stance that has troubled many. Youth on his side. Yet last Saturday night in Las Vegas, defending his WBC super-welterweight title against Ermal Hadribeaj, Fundora produced a performance that was far from dominant and left clear openings for a veteran who thrives on chaos.

The fight was messy and attritional. Hadribeaj spent much of the night ducking low, holding excessively (earning multiple point deductions), and forcing ugly inside work. Fundora eventually found the body and the uppercuts, but it took him until the final second of the 12th round—literally 2:59—to land the left hand that dropped Hadribeaj and closed the show. Fundora himself called it “an interesting fight” and admitted he needed to “go back to the gym and fix some things.” A champion who needs a last-second knockout against a mandatory challenger who spent the night clinching is not a man at the absolute peak of invincibility.

That imperfect showing is exactly why a Pacquiao fight becomes viable and fascinating. At 48, Pacquiao is no longer the whirlwind who dismantled Oscar De La Hoya or the peak version who dominated larger men for years. He has slowed. The recent draw with Mario Barrios showed both residual skill and the limitations of age. But Pacquiao has always specialized in the exact style that exposed Fundora’s vulnerabilities: relentless pressure, angles, body attack, and the ability to turn a tall man’s length against him by getting inside and making the fight uncomfortable.

Pacquiao and Fundora also share a common opponent in Keith Thurman. Pacquiao won a split-decision victory over Thurman in 2019 at welterweight, while Fundora beat Thurman to a bloody pulp at 154 pounds and stopped him in six rounds.

The visual alone sells tickets. Pacquiao, historically one of the smaller champions in modern boxing history, standing across from a fighter who looks like he belongs two or three weight classes higher creates the classic David versus Goliath framing that made Pacquiao a global star in the first place. Audiences have always responded to that mismatch energy the smaller man with the bigger heart and faster hands. Fundora’s height turns every exchange into a visual spectacle. Will the long lefts and uppercuts keep Pacquiao at bay, or will the veteran slip inside and force the tall man to fight in the phone booth where Pacquiao once thrived?

Commercially and narratively, the matchup works for both sides. Fundora is still building his name beyond the hardcore boxing audience. Pairing him with one of the most recognizable fighters of the last quarter-century guarantees attention, pay-per-view interest, and a platform far bigger than another mandatory or a unification that may still be months away. For Pacquiao, it offers a high profile stage against a current titleholder rather than another nostalgic matchup against a fellow veteran. It is the kind of fight that lets him chase one more memorable night instead of a safe payday.

Yes, the risks are obvious. Fundora’s size and power are real. One clean uppercut or long left could end the night early. Pacquiao’s reflexes and durability are not what they were in his prime. But boxing has never been solely about the safest matchmaking. It has always thrived on the improbable, the visually striking, and the stories that feel larger than the odds. Pacquiao’s entire career was built on making the improbable look inevitable and in his last fight against the 6 foot tall Mario Barrios he showed enough to compete with a taller longer foe, even though he lost the decision, many viewers believe Pacquiao did enough to win.

Fundora’s last performance showed he can be forced into uncomfortable, prolonged, and imperfect fights. A 48-year-old Pacquiao still possesses the experience, the ring IQ, and the residual explosiveness to exploit exactly those moments. Put them in the same ring and you get more than a title fight. You get the purest form of the spectacle that made Manny Pacquiao famous in the first place: the smaller man walking toward the giant, ready to rewrite the expected script one more time.

That is a fight worth making.