Ryan Garcia Claims Agreement for WBC Welterweight Title Fight Against Floyd Mayweather

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia has claimed that he and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a professional bout for Garcia’s title at 147 pounds, with Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 record on the line.⁠

In posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on or around October 21, 2026, the 28-year-old Garcia wrote: “Trust me at first I thought this was bull***. But it’s real. Floyd and I agree to a fight 147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world. 50-0 vs The current champ.” He shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Mayweather and added that the pair had discussed a real fight (not an exhibition), with both agreeing to publicize it. Garcia emphasized: “This will be for the 147 WBC world championship I made that very clear and Floyd and I agreed to fight.”⁠

Garcia, who holds a 26-2 record with 21 knockouts, won the WBC welterweight title by unanimous decision over Mario Barrios in February 2026 and made a dominant first defense with a second-round TKO of Conor Benn in September 2026 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He has previously insisted any bout with the 49-year-old Mayweather must be a sanctioned professional fight that risks Mayweather’s undefeated record, rejecting the exhibition format Mayweather has used in recent years.⁠

Mayweather, whose last professional fight was a 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor, has not publicly confirmed the agreement. Reports indicate no serious formal negotiations have taken place, and details such as date, venue, broadcaster, or WBC approval of Mayweather as a title challenger remain unconfirmed. Mayweather is not currently ranked by the WBC.⁠

Talks between the camps had been reported earlier in October, with Garcia stating that Mayweather initiated contact. The claim has drawn skepticism in boxing circles, given Mayweather’s age, long inactivity from sanctioned bouts, and the commercial nature of such a matchup, though it would generate significant interest as a potential high-profile clash putting the Hall of Famer’s legendary record at stake against a current champion in his prime.⁠

As of the latest reports, the fight remains a claim by Garcia rather than an officially announced bout. Garcia has also been linked to other potential opponents, including Teofimo Lopez.