UBF Honors Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano as Boxing Icon Announces Final Fight

Seven-division world champion, former UBF world champion, and trailblazer prepares for “The Last Walk” in Puerto Rico

CHICAGO, IL — The Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) proudly honors Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano following the announcement that she will conclude her extraordinary professional boxing career on January 9, 2027. As one of the most decorated and influential fighters in boxing history prepares for her final bout, the UBF celebrates a champion whose greatness extends far beyond the titles she has won.

Serrano will face Australia’s Skye Falzon at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan in an event appropriately titled “The Last Walk.” Broadcast live on DAZN, the bout will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds, with Serrano’s unified WBA and WBO featherweight world championships on the line. Her farewell on home soil will give Puerto Rico and fans around the world an opportunity to celebrate an athlete who has helped change the possibilities for women in boxing.

For the UBF, this tribute carries special meaning. On February 16, 2013, Serrano captured the UBF World Featherweight Championship with a first-round knockout of Wanda Peña Ozuna in the Dominican Republic. Long before the global spotlight and the glitz and glamour that would accompany her biggest nights, Amanda was already demonstrating the ability, determination, and championship character that would define her career.

A CHAMPION’S LEGACY

“Amanda, we will forever be honored to have had you as our world champion,” said UBF President Richard Spilotro. “Before the world’s biggest stages came calling, you were already showing what ‘The Real Deal’ meant. You earned your place through sacrifice, discipline, and a relentless belief in yourself. Watching you become a global icon has been a source of tremendous pride for the UBF. Your place in our history is permanent, and our respect for you extends far beyond any championship belt.”

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, Serrano built a remarkable career that includes world championships across seven weight divisions. In 2023, she became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed boxing world champion of the four-belt era. Her power, relentless pace, and willingness to pursue difficult challenges established her as one of the finest fighters of her generation.

Her historic rivalry with Katie Taylor helped bring women’s boxing to an unprecedented audience. Their 2022 meeting marked the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden, creating a defining moment for a sport whose female athletes had spent generations fighting for recognition.

Outside the ring, Serrano has used her platform to advocate for fair compensation, greater opportunities, and the right for women to compete over the same championship distance as men. Her commitment to 12 three-minute rounds reflects a career spent challenging the sport to fully recognize women’s abilities and ambitions.

Through her example, Serrano has served as a positive role model for women and men alike. Her journey offers a powerful lesson in perseverance: recognition may take years, but dedication, courage, and belief can carry a dream from a neighborhood gym to the world stage. For young fighters, especially girls who once struggled to see a place for themselves in boxing, she has helped make that future visible.

As Serrano prepares for her final professional appearance, the UBF joins the boxing community in expressing its gratitude for everything she has given the sport.

Forever part of the UBF family. Forever our world champion. Forever “The Real Deal.”