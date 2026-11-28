DÜSSELDORF, Germany — WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel made a successful first defense of his title Saturday night, stopping previously unbeaten challenger Nelson Hysa by TKO in the second round at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.⁠

The 34-year-old German improved to 28-0 with 20 knockouts in front of a raucous home crowd estimated at more than 50,000. Hysa, the 42-year-old Albanian who entered the bout 25-0 with 23 KOs, suffered his first professional defeat.

Kabayel controlled the action from the opening bell. In Round 1 he landed right hands and hooks while Hysa clinched frequently and drew warnings for excessive holding. The challenger’s defense looked slow, and Kabayel closed the round strongly.⁠

Round 2 began the same way. Kabayel pressed forward and continued landing power shots. Hysa connected with an occasional uppercut but soon appeared to injure his shoulder or arm. He turned away in clear distress, asked for time, and was unable to continue effectively. After additional punches from the champion, Hysa’s corner threw in the towel. Referee Laurence Cole waved off the fight.⁠

Kabayel had been elevated to full WBC champion earlier in the year after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt. He previously held the interim title and stopped Damian Knyba in the third round in January. His recent form included stoppage wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang.⁠

Hysa, who turned professional relatively late and built his record mostly against limited opposition, had called out Kabayel after a second-round knockout of Thomas Narmo in August. The matchup was framed as a high-risk opportunity for the Albanian in enemy territory.⁠

The victory keeps Kabayel firmly in the heavyweight title picture as he looks toward potential unification bouts. The one fight he is looking forward to is the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Super Fight coming up in December, a bout with the winner will be a huge money fight and will make him a big name in boxing. The card was streamed live on DAZN.