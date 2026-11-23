APBC Officially Upholds Rejection of Universal Boxing Council (UBC) Membership Following Comprehensive Regulatory Review

Michigan, USA — 23 November 2026 — The Association of Professional Boxing Commissions (APBC) has officially reaffirmed its decision to reject the membership application of the Universal Boxing Council (UBC), concluding that UBC titles have no recognised regulatory or sporting standing within professional boxing.

The decision follows a comprehensive regulatory and operational review initiated in response to an aggressive lobbying effort and online campaign directed against APBC Chairman Gianluca Di Caro by Onyeka Eboma Elum, African President of the UBC.

The resulting APBC report identifies a systemic pattern of regulatory evasion, compromised fighter safety, and the commercialisation of unverified championship titles, all of which threaten the integrity of legitimate professional boxing.

Key Findings of the APBC Report

The APBC investigation examined multiple UBC championship contests staged across international and UK boxing circuits between April 2025 and October 2026. The review identified several significant breaches of established professional boxing standards and, in some cases, UBC’s own published regulations.

Bypassing Established Regulatory Authorities: In highly regulated jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, contests advertised as UBC championship bouts have reportedly circumvented recognised governing authorities, specifically the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), and the official Hybrid Boxing Organisation. As these contests take place outside recognised sanctioning frameworks, their results are not included in established boxing records databases such as BoxRec and FightFax.

Disregard for Published Rules: UBC championship contests have repeatedly failed to comply with the organisation’s own published regulations. Bouts promoted as major World or European championship contests, including the April 2026 Bridgerweight contest and multiple title fights staged in August and October 2026, were contested over shortened distances of six or eight rounds, with two-minute rounds. These formats directly contradict UBC regulations stipulating 10-to-12-round championship contests.

Ineligible Competitors and Licensing Lapses: Documented UBC title contests have included participants with no established professional boxing background, fighters holding negative professional records, and athletes competing despite having expired professional boxing licences.

Rapid Belt Turnover and Arbitrary Vacancies: Championship titles have changed hands or been declared vacant in rapid succession. One notable example involved a newly crowned champion vacating the UBC Cruiserweight title immediately before an October 2026 contest, allowing a short-notice replacement to face the original opponent who had previously lost the championship bout. Such circumstances further call into question the legitimacy and consistency of these purported championships.

Misleading Sanctioning Practices: Through the use of logos and naming conventions resembling those of major international boxing sanctioning bodies, the UBC charges promoters hundreds or even thousands of pounds in sanctioning fees for the provision of physical championship belts. The APBC considers this practice misleading to ticket-buying spectators, creating a false impression of elite athletic achievement while operating outside recognised regulatory frameworks and the associated medical and ringside safety requirements.

Exclusion from Official Registries and Fighter Safety Concerns: Because these contests take place outside recognised sanctioning frameworks, their results are excluded from established boxing databases such as BoxRec and FightFax. More significantly, competitors may be deprived of the regulatory protections, medical oversight, and ringside safety standards ordinarily associated with properly sanctioned professional boxing contests.

APBC Stance and Conclusion

The APBC maintains that the proliferation of unregulated championship titles misleads spectators, undermines the achievements of genuine professional boxers who earn their rankings through recognised and sanctioned competition, and exposes athletes to unnecessary and potentially serious medical risks.

Consequently, the APBC has formally upheld its decision to reject the Universal Boxing Council’s membership application, concluding that UBC titles cannot be recognised as legitimate professional boxing championships within its regulatory framework.

To read or download the full APBC report, please click the link below:

Universal Boxing Council Report for November 2026