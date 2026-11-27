By Richard Spilotro

November 28, 2026

A world title fight falls through in South Africa. A day later, Mexico calls.

The first poster Asami Nakai shared had one word stamped across her picture in red: CANCELED. The next one had her back in the main event. In the space of 48 hours, the Japanese boxer went from losing a world title shot in South Africa to accepting a short-notice fight against Mexico’s Karla “La Bandida” Amezquita.

Nakai had been preparing for a WBF world title bout scheduled for November 28 at Titi Jonas Sports Centre in Port Alfred, South Africa. In an Instagram post, she said the fight had been postponed repeatedly over six months before the promoter called it off just three days before fight night.

“What do they think six months means to an active fighter?” she asked.

Her post moved between disbelief and gratitude. She thanked the people who had stuck with her through the delays and insisted she would take what she had learned into her next fight. Then came the line that left little doubt about what she wanted next: “I WANT TO FIGHT NOW!!!! Right now!!!”

Two Weeks to Face “La Bandida”

By the following day, Nakai had received an offer. She could step in as a late replacement to face Amezquita on December 13. That left her roughly two weeks to prepare for a new opponent at a weight two kilograms higher than originally planned.

“It’s two kilos higher, but as long as I get to fight, I don’t mind,” Nakai wrote in Spanish.

The announcement from De la Lona a la Gloria bills Amezquita and Nakai as the main event of Reyna de Reynas at Foro Concert Hall in San Juan del Río, Mexico. The card is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, at 5 p.m.

In her follow-up post, Nakai recalled how low she had felt just a day earlier. She thanked the people who had shared in her disappointment and could now celebrate with her. This time, she signed off in Spanish: “Vamos por la victoria!!” (“Let’s go for the win.”)