Keoma Ali Signs Long-Term Deal with Eye of the Tiger While Pursuing 2028 Olympic Dream

MONTREAL, November 18, 2026 – Canadian boxing standout Keoma Ali Al-Ahmadieh is officially joining Eye of the Tiger after signing a long-term agreement with the Montreal-based boxing promotion. The seven-time Canadian amateur boxing champion will begin his professional career while continuing his pursuit of a place on Canada’s team for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The unique partnership will allow the 23-year-old Montreal boxer to compete professionally without abandoning his Olympic ambitions. With the support of Eye of the Tiger and in collaboration with Boxing Canada, Ali will balance his professional development with his commitments to the Canadian national boxing program.

“I’m very happy to be joining the Eye of the Tiger family. This is an important new chapter in my career, and I’m proud to be joining a team that shares my ambitions,” said Ali.

Eye of the Tiger Supports Keoma Ali’s Professional and Olympic Goals

Marc Ramsay, Director of Development at Eye of the Tiger, believes Ali is among the most promising Olympic boxing prospects to emerge from Quebec in recent years.

“Keoma is probably one of the most talented Quebec prospects we’ve seen in Olympic boxing in recent years. We really wanted to work with him, but it was also very important for us to support him throughout his Olympic journey and give him the opportunity to continue pursuing his dream of competing at the 2028 Games. So, we worked on an arrangement that would allow him to make his professional debut while continuing to develop with the national team,” Ramsay explained.

Under the agreement, Ali is expected to participate in a maximum of three professional boxing matches per year. His professional fight schedule will be coordinated around his national team responsibilities and Olympic preparation, giving him the opportunity to develop as a professional boxer while remaining active in international amateur competition.

Keoma Ali to Make Professional Boxing Debut on January 28 in Montreal

Ali will make his highly anticipated professional boxing debut on January 28, 2027, at the Casino de Montréal.

The event will mark the beginning of his professional journey with Eye of the Tiger, which will oversee his development in the professional ranks while supporting his ambitions on the international amateur boxing circuit.

Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan expressed his excitement about bringing the young Canadian talent into the promotion.

“For him, boxing is a family affair. He’s passionate, serious, dedicated and spectacular in the ring. This is a project that motivates both sides, because I’m convinced it will only take a few fights for him to become a fan favourite. As for the continuation of his journey with the national team, I sincerely believe it will only add to the pride of our team and, above all, our fans, to see one of our own represent us at the next Olympic Games,” said Estephan.

Seven-Time Canadian Champion with International Boxing Experience

Keoma Ali Al-Ahmadieh enters professional boxing with an impressive amateur record of 106 victories in 122 bouts, establishing himself as one of Canada’s leading boxing prospects.

The seven-time Canadian champion has already gained valuable experience on the international stage:

April 2026: Won a bronze medal at the World Cup in Brazil.

2025: Reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Liverpool.

2022: Captured a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Since 2022: Member of Canada’s senior national boxing team.

His international achievements and extensive amateur experience provide a strong foundation as he transitions into professional boxing.

National Team Training and Professional Coaching

Ali will continue his Olympic development with Canada’s senior national team under the direction of Vincent Auclair, head coach of the national program.

For his professional career, he will work alongside longtime coach Lyousfi El Mostafa of Gym The Corner in Montreal, who will serve as his head coach.

The coaching arrangement will allow Ali to maintain continuity in his training while adapting to the demands of professional boxing.

A Unique Path Toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Ali’s signing represents an important opportunity for Canadian boxing, demonstrating that an emerging professional fighter can pursue a professional career while maintaining Olympic aspirations.

With a maximum of three professional bouts annually, the agreement with Eye of the Tiger is structured to accommodate his national team commitments and long-term Olympic goals.

As he prepares for his January 28 professional debut at the Casino de Montréal, all eyes will be on the seven-time Canadian champion as he begins the next chapter of his boxing career.

Will Keoma Ali become one of Canada’s next Olympic boxing stars while building a successful professional career? His journey toward Los Angeles 2028 is officially underway.

Keoma Ali’s Professional Debut – January 28

Keoma Ali will make his professional boxing debut on January 28, 2027, at the Casino de Montréal.

For more information about the upcoming Eye of the Tiger boxing event and the January 28 fight card, click [HERE].