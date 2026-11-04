Deontay Wilder to Fight Undefeated Jai Opetaia on Netflix’s Fury vs Joshua Undercard in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales — Former WBC heavyweight world boxing champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will clash with undefeated cruiserweight standout Jai Opetaia in a heavyweight bout on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.⁠

The fight is set for Friday, December 11, 2026, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and will stream live worldwide exclusively on Netflix. Organizers and Netflix confirmed the matchup on Wednesday, November 4, with UFC CEO Dana White and others also announcing the pairing.⁠

Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs), 41, is one of the most feared punchers in heavyweight history. The American held the WBC title from 2015 to 2020 with 10 successful defenses before losses to Fury. He has rebounded with recent wins, including a split decision over Derek Chisora in April 2026.⁠

Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs), 31, the Australian southpaw and reigning Ring Magazine/Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion, will move up in weight for the contest. A 2012 Olympian who won the IBF cruiserweight title in 2022, he has dominated the 200-pound division and is widely regarded as one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound talents. This marks a significant step up against a natural heavyweight.

The matchup pits Wilder’s devastating right hand and size advantage (approximately 6’7″ with long reach) against Opetaia’s speed, skill, and undefeated record. Dana White highlighted the combined knockout power, noting Wilder’s roughly 95% KO rate alongside Opetaia’s perfect ledger. No titles are at stake in the non-championship bout, expected to be scheduled for 12 rounds.

The addition strengthens an already massive card headlined by the long-awaited Fury-Joshua heavyweight showdown, often billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history. The entire event will be available globally to Netflix subscribers without a separate pay-per-view fee.

Wilder has spoken of his enduring hunger and readiness, while Opetaia’s move represents a bold challenge as he tests himself against elite heavyweight competition. Fans can expect an explosive supporting attraction on a night stacked with star power.