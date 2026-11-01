Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Against Matty Floyd Ahead of Ryan Garcia Bout

Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring next month for an exhibition bout, positioning it as preparation for a future showdown with WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.

The undefeated boxing legend announced on social media that he will face Australian fighter Matty “The Jedi” Floyd on December 19, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is billed as “The GOAT vs. The Jedi” or “Battle of the Floyds.”⁠

In his Instagram announcement, Mayweather wrote: “This is a lil tune up before me and Ryan Garcia lock up.”⁠

The 49-year-old has not competed since an exhibition rematch with John Gotti III in August 2024. Several planned appearances earlier in 2026, including potential bouts involving Mike Tyson, Mike Zambidis, and a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, did not materialize.⁠

Matty Floyd, a light-heavyweight with a professional record around 15-2 (sources vary slightly on exact wins), has recent experience in bare-knuckle competition, including a loss to former world champion James DeGale.⁠

Talks of a Mayweather-Garcia matchup have intensified in recent weeks. Garcia, the reigning WBC welterweight titleholder, has publicly stated that Mayweather approached him about a fight and insisted any contest must be a sanctioned professional bout at 147 pounds with his title and Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 professional record on the line—not an exhibition.⁠

Garcia has pushed for a February 2027 date and indicated he plans to fight on or around February 6 regardless. Mayweather has not yet formally confirmed full details of a professional return against Garcia, though his latest post signals intent to face the younger champion after the Bangkok exhibition.⁠

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor to finish 50-0. He has since limited himself to exhibitions. A professional fight against Garcia would mark his first sanctioned bout in nearly a decade and put his historic undefeated record at risk.

Further details on the December 19 card, broadcast plans, and any formal progress on the Garcia fight are expected in the coming days. Boxing fans will be watching closely to see whether the “tune-up” leads to one of the most talked-about potential matchups in recent years.