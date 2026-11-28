From Hospital Bed Back to the Boxing Ring | “The Bridal Boxing Queen” Chan Hin Ting Returns After Surgery and Wins Comeback Fight by Second-Round TKO After Nearly 15 Months Away

[Press Release | November 28, 2026]

Hong Kong professional female boxer Chan Hin Ting (Kate), known as the “Bridal Boxing Queen,” has won five championship titles throughout her career. Her achievements include the WBF World Flyweight Championship, the WBA Asian Light Flyweight Championship, the WBC Asian Continental Light Flyweight Championship, the Thailand PAT International Light Flyweight Championship, and the Hong Kong Boxing Association Women’s 48kg Championship.

After undergoing stomach surgery and enduring a lengthy recovery, Chan returned to the professional boxing ring on November 28 in the Philippines, ending an absence of nearly 15 months. Competing in a six-round comeback bout, she faced experienced Thai boxer Pornpimon Pongpaew and secured a second-round technical knockout (TKO) victory.

1. One Blood Donation Changed Her Life: Unable to Care for Herself After Surgery

Last year, after losing a professional eight-round bout in Thailand, Chan unexpectedly discovered a health problem during a routine blood donation screening. She subsequently required stomach surgery.

Despite having previously won multiple championship belts on the international boxing circuit, Chan’s condition deteriorated to the point where she needed assistance even to use the bathroom.

Going from a professional athlete to a patient unable to manage even the most basic daily activities was an incredibly difficult period. The experience gave her an entirely new perspective on boxing and life.

“Before, I thought that as long as I trained hard enough, I would be able to return to the ring. But it was only after undergoing surgery that I truly understood that being able to walk on my own, throw a punch, and break a sweat are things we should never take for granted.”

Her time in a hospital bed made her appreciate even more every moment she was still able to stand in the boxing ring.

2. A Fight Without a Championship Belt, but With a Much Deeper Meaning

For her comeback, Chan chose to ease herself back into competition with a six-round bout, gradually rebuilding her fighting rhythm. She ultimately defeated her Thai opponent by TKO in the second round.

Although this was not a championship title fight, the victory carried special significance. After enduring illness, defeat, and an extended absence from competition, she had finally proven to herself that she could make it back.

Reflecting on the moment when the referee raised her arm to declare her the winner, Chan said she was overwhelmed with gratitude:

“I was truly grateful at that moment. Because I knew this fight wasn’t just about winning. It was about proving that I had made my way back to the ring, one step at a time, from a hospital bed.”

3. Setting Her Sights on the Four Major Boxing Organizations’ Titles and Encouraging Women to Fight the Next Round of Life

Looking ahead, Chan hopes to gradually challenge herself against higher levels of professional competition. Her long-term ambition is to compete for championship belts under the four major boxing organizations: the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO.

Through her achievements, she hopes to bring greater recognition to the determination and abilities of Hong Kong’s professional female boxers.

As the “Bridal Boxing Queen,” she also hopes to use her personal journey to inspire more women to face failure, illness, and life’s lowest moments with courage.

“Women can be gentle, but they can also be strong, brave, and fighters.

“Sometimes life suddenly throws a punch at you. It could come in the form of failure, illness, or circumstances beyond your control. But as long as you are still willing to get back up, you still have a chance to fight the next round.”

From a hospital bed back to the boxing ring, this victory is not the end of her journey. It marks the beginning of another chapter in her pursuit of greatness.