Labinot Xhoxhaj Retains European Heavyweight Crown: Could a Mourad Aliev Rematch Be Next?

By Richard Spilotro | November 28, 2026

RUST, GERMANY — Former Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) champion Labinot Xhoxhaj continues to strengthen his position among heavyweight contenders following his victory over Italy’s Eduardo Giustini on November 27 in Rust, Germany. His successful European Boxing Union (EBU) heavyweight title defense could open the door to a potential rematch with WBC Silver heavyweight champion Mourad Aliev.

Xhoxhaj Continues His Rise

Xhoxhaj’s journey from UBF champion to European champion illustrates his steady progression through the heavyweight division. Having captured the EBU crown against Oleksandr Zakhozhyi in November 2024, he has continued to build his credentials.

His latest victory further strengthens his position and provides a compelling reason to pursue another major international championship opportunity.

Mourad Aliev: A Score to Settle

Xhoxhaj handed Aliev the first defeat of his professional career in June 2025. Since then, Aliev has rebuilt his career, defeating former UBF European and WBC Asian heavyweight champion Umut Camkiran in Istanbul on November 7, 2026, to capture the WBC Silver heavyweight championship.

For Aliev, a rematch would offer an opportunity for redemption. For Xhoxhaj, it would provide a chance to reaffirm his earlier victory while potentially adding another championship to his résumé.

With both fighters pursuing opportunities at the world level, a second meeting could carry considerably greater significance than their original encounter.

Nelson Hysa and the Bigger Championship Picture

Another former UBF champion, Albania’s Nelson Hysa, figures prominently in the wider heavyweight picture through his matchup with Agit Kabayel. The outcome of that contest could influence the future ambitions of both Xhoxhaj and Aliev.

Should Hysa prevail, a future encounter involving two former UBF heavyweight champions would be a compelling possibility, particularly for Albanian boxing fans around the world.

If Kabayel prevails, both contenders could continue positioning themselves for a potential opportunity against the German heavyweight.

Unfinished Business Could Define 2027

The involvement of Xhoxhaj, Camkiran, and Hysa in major heavyweight contests highlights the progression of former UBF champions onto the international stage. Xhoxhaj has established himself as European champion, Camkiran has captured the WBC Silver championship, and Hysa has reached the upper levels of heavyweight contention.

Xhoxhaj holds a victory over Aliev, while Aliev now holds a championship that Xhoxhaj could pursue.

A rematch would bring together rivalry, redemption, and championship ambition. However, neither a second fight nor a subsequent world title opportunity has been officially confirmed. Any such pathway would depend on negotiations and decisions by the relevant sanctioning organizations.

The first chapter belonged to Xhoxhaj. The second remains unwritten — and the stakes could be considerably higher.