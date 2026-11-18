The Dominican-born professional boxer, now based in Phoenix, Arizona, is continuing to build his career after facing difficult opposition and early setbacks.

In boxing, a record tells only part of a fighter’s story. The numbers show wins and losses, but they cannot fully capture the work behind a career: the difficult nights, the lessons learned, and the decision to keep moving forward when progress does not come easily.

For Malec “The Menace” Barrett, that determination has become a defining part of his professional journey.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and now based in Phoenix, Arizona, Barrett is a professional boxer with a 10-2 record. He is still building his name in the sport, and his journey has included challenges that tested him early in his career.

Rather than easing into the professional ranks, Barrett faced tough opposition from the beginning. Those fights brought setbacks, but they also provided valuable experience and gave him a clearer understanding of what it takes to compete at this level. He continued training, returned to the ring, and responded to adversity with strong performances and victories.

That response is central to Barrett’s story. His career is not being presented as a finished success story or as a claim that he has already reached the top. Instead, it is the story of a young professional who is still working toward his goals, learning from every fight, and striving to turn his potential into sustained progress.

The nickname “The Menace” gives Barrett a recognizable identity, but the work behind it comes from the daily demands of boxing: preparation, discipline, and the willingness to keep taking on the challenges that come with a professional career.

His Dominican roots remain an important part of his identity. Although he is now based in Phoenix, his connection to Santo Domingo ties his journey to a country with a deep passion for boxing. Returning to compete in the Dominican Republic gives him an opportunity to fight in front of an audience connected to the place where his story began.

With an appearance scheduled for November 28 in Santo Domingo, Barrett has another opportunity to continue building his record and introduce himself to more fans. The bout represents another step in a career he hopes to advance through consistent performances and bigger opportunities.

For Barrett, the objective is straightforward: keep improving, keep competing, and earn the recognition that comes from what he does inside the ring. His 10-2 record reflects where he stands today. The more important question is what he can build from here.

Malec “The Menace” Barrett is a Dominican-born professional boxer based in Phoenix, Arizona. He currently holds a professional record of 10-2.