Will Charlo Save the Day for Ortiz? The Odds, the Layoffs, and Why This Probably Stays Twitter Drama

Keith Thurman’s injury withdrawal from his December 5 middleweight date with Vergil Ortiz Jr. was the least surprising plot twist in recent boxing. Thurman, 37 going on 38 with a history of fragility and just three fights since 2019, was never a safe bet to make it through camp intact. Now Ortiz still 24-0 with 22 knockouts and coming off a 13-month absence largely tied to promotional drama with Golden Boy—needs a late replacement on the David Benavidez vs. Michal Cieslak undercard in Glendale. And suddenly the name on everyone’s lips is Jermell Charlo.⁠

The social media exchange was pure boxing theater. Ortiz publicly told Charlo he instructed his manager to “make it happen.” Charlo asked what they said. Ortiz replied that he’d already done his part by accepting and that Charlo should talk to his team. Latest reporting indicates Ortiz has signed an agreement for the December 5 date in Arizona. Charlo has not signed the corresponding DAZN offer sheet. That gap tells the real story.⁠

Charlo is 36, has not fought since the one-sided decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2023, and is already booked against Brock Jarvis on a December card in Australia. Taking a short-notice fight against a hungry, power-punching Ortiz after nearly 40 months of inactivity is a massive risk. Charlo has always been a technician who relies on timing, distance, and that sharp jab. Ring rust does not respect former undisputed junior middleweight champions, especially when the opponent is younger, stronger, and carries genuine one-punch threat. Jumping in two weeks out after a multi-year layoff is how careers get shortened, not how they get revived.

There is also the practical side. Charlo has a fight already in place. Pulling out of Australia, negotiating a new purse (he will want real money for the risk), clearing medicals, and traveling for a co-main event that was never built around him is complicated. Golden Boy and the promoters have safer, more available options in the likes of Eric Priest and Brian Mendoza. Those names do not carry the same star power or Texas-vs-Texas intrigue, but they do not come with the same logistical headaches or the chance that Charlo’s camp simply decides the juice is not worth the squeeze.⁠

That does not mean the matchup lacks appeal. Ortiz versus Charlo is a legitimate crossroads fight. Ortiz needs a name and a statement win to reassert himself after the long layoff and to stay relevant in a stacked junior middleweight and middleweight landscape. Charlo needs a soft landing to prove the old skills are still there before chasing bigger paydays. A properly promoted version of this fight in 2027, after both men have shaken off rust, would sell and would matter. Forcing it onto a short-notice undercard in December risks turning a potentially competitive stylistic clash into a mismatch or a cautionary tale.

Charlo has every right to explore the offer and every reason to walk away. The smart play for him is to take the Jarvis fight, get rounds, look sharp, and then demand a bigger stage against Ortiz or another top name with proper time to prepare. Ortiz, for his part, cannot wait forever. He needs activity, and a replacement who is ready now is more valuable than a bigger name who might never sign.

Will Charlo fill in for Thurman? The public interest and Ortiz’s signature make it possible. The long layoff, the existing Australia date, the short notice, and the unsigned offer sheet make it unlikely. Boxing has a habit of delivering the fights fans want when the money and timing finally align. This one feels more like 2027 material than a December emergency. Until Charlo puts pen to paper, treat the social media heat as exactly that—heat, not a done deal. The safer bet is that Ortiz ends up with a solid but less glamorous opponent, both men stay on their original December paths, and the real Charlo-Ortiz conversation continues after the first of the year.