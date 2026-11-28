By Richard Spilotro | November 28, 2026

Simon Zachenhuber has taken an important step toward rebuilding his world championship campaign, stopping former IBO International Champion Alexander Rigas at 1:59 of the seventh round to secure his 30th professional victory.

The German super middleweight improved his record to 30–2, with 19 knockouts, restoring momentum to a career that recently suffered a setback against WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Hamzah Sheeraz.

For Zachenhuber, the victory was about more than simply adding another win to his résumé. It was an opportunity to reestablish himself in a division where championship opportunities are becoming increasingly competitive.

A Statement of Intent

Coming off a majority-decision loss to Sheeraz, Zachenhuber entered his bout against Rigas looking to put that disappointment behind him.

Facing an opponent with previous international championship experience, Zachenhuber delivered an impressive stoppage victory that could help strengthen his position among the division’s leading contenders.

With 19 of his 30 victories coming by way of knockout, the German has demonstrated the finishing ability needed to remain a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

The question now is how quickly Zachenhuber can work his way back into world championship contention.

Is a Sheeraz Rematch on the Horizon?

Zachenhuber’s previous encounter with Hamzah Sheeraz remains an important chapter in his professional career.

The majority-decision defeat provides an interesting argument for a potential rematch, particularly given that the judges did not deliver a unanimous verdict.

A second encounter would give Zachenhuber an opportunity to demonstrate what he has learned from their first meeting, while allowing Sheeraz to reinforce his position as the superior fighter.

From a promotional standpoint, the unfinished business between the two provides a natural storyline. Zachenhuber’s latest victory could strengthen the case for revisiting the rivalry.

The Iglesias Alternative

Should a rematch with Sheeraz fail to materialize, another intriguing possibility could involve IBF and IBO World Super Middleweight Champion Osleys Iglesias.

The Cuban champion represents a formidable challenge, possessing the punching power and technical ability that make him one of the division’s most dangerous competitors.

For Zachenhuber, pursuing Iglesias would mean taking a different route toward championship success rather than waiting for another opportunity against Sheeraz.

Such a matchup would also offer an interesting contrast between two fighters with proven knockout capabilities and ambitions of establishing themselves among the world’s elite super middleweights.

Germany’s Championship Aspirations

Zachenhuber’s continued presence in the international championship picture is significant for German boxing.

With 32 professional contests behind him, he has accumulated valuable experience and established a record that warrants consideration for further high-profile opportunities.

His ability to bounce back from a world championship setback with a stoppage victory could prove important as promoters and sanctioning organizations evaluate potential championship challengers heading into 2027.

Whether his next major opportunity comes against Sheeraz, Iglesias, or another internationally ranked contender, Zachenhuber has taken the necessary first step by returning to winning ways.

Defeat may have temporarily interrupted his championship ambitions, but it has not ended them.

With his 30th professional victory secured, Simon Zachenhuber is ready to embark on another pursuit of boxing’s ultimate prize.

The comeback has begun. The championship opportunity is what comes next.