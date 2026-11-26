After 15 years of opening doors for fighters around the world, Croatian boxing manager and advisor Dalibor Ban could reach the pinnacle of his profession if Albania’s Nelson Hysa captures the WBC world heavyweight championship this weekend.

By Richard Spilotro | November 24, 2026

When undefeated Albanian heavyweight Nelson Hysa steps into the ring against reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel on Saturday, November 28, in Düsseldorf, Germany, there will be far more at stake than a championship belt.

For Hysa, it represents an opportunity to become Albania’s first world heavyweight boxing champion. For his Croatian manager and advisor, Dalibor Ban, it could represent the crowning achievement of a career built over 15 years of dedication to professional boxing.

Two men, representing two different nations, united by one extraordinary ambition — conquering the heavyweight division.

Dalibor Ban: Fifteen Years of Building Champions

In professional boxing, fighters receive the applause, championship belts and international recognition. However, behind many successful fighters are individuals responsible for creating opportunities, negotiating contracts, developing careers and establishing relationships within the sport.

Dalibor Ban has spent the past 15 years doing exactly that.

Throughout his career, Ban has helped open doors for numerous fighters, reportedly guiding more than 20 boxers into the top five rankings of major boxing sanctioning organizations.

In an industry where talent alone does not guarantee opportunity, Ban has built his career on identifying potential and helping fighters navigate the complicated political and commercial landscape of professional boxing.

His involvement with Nelson Hysa could now provide the defining accomplishment of his managerial career. BoxRec lists Ban as Hysa’s manager, while Queensberry also identifies Warren Boxing Management as part of the Albanian heavyweight’s management structure.

Nelson Hysa: The Albanian Eagle

At 42 years old, Nelson Hysa is anything but a conventional heavyweight championship challenger.

Born in Shkodër, Albania, Hysa enjoyed an extensive amateur boxing career before turning professional in May 2022 at the age of 37 — an age when many professional fighters are already considering retirement.

Rather than allowing his age to define his limitations, Hysa embarked on an extraordinary professional journey.

In just over four years, he has accumulated an undefeated record of 25 victories, zero defeats and 23 knockouts, giving him an impressive 92 percent knockout ratio.

Along the way, Hysa captured the WBO European heavyweight championship and established himself as an internationally ranked contender.

His journey is a testament to perseverance, discipline and the belief that opportunities should not be measured by age alone.

This Saturday, however, Hysa will face the greatest challenge of his professional career against Germany’s undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 knockouts). The contest is scheduled for the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

From UBF Champion to the World Stage

Nelson Hysa’s journey toward heavyweight championship glory also carries special significance for the Universal Boxing Federation (UBF), where he previously held championship honors.

His progression from a UBF champion to challenging for one of professional boxing’s most prestigious world titles represents another milestone for the federation and its championship alumni.

Should Hysa emerge victorious this weekend, his achievement would not only make history for Albania and elevate Dalibor Ban’s international credibility, but also add another remarkable chapter to the UBF’s championship legacy.

For the Universal Boxing Federation, seeing a former champion compete for the WBC world heavyweight championship is a source of pride and highlights the caliber of fighters who have held its titles.

What a Victory Would Mean for Albania

A victory for Nelson Hysa would transcend boxing.

For a nation with fewer than three million inhabitants, producing a world heavyweight boxing champion would represent an extraordinary sporting achievement and a defining moment in Albanian boxing history.

The heavyweight championship has traditionally been regarded as one of the most prestigious individual titles in all of sports. Its champions have become international icons whose recognition extends far beyond boxing.

Should Hysa defeat Kabayel, the Albanian flag would stand at the summit of one of professional boxing’s most celebrated divisions.

His accomplishment could inspire a new generation of Albanian fighters, attract international investment into the country’s boxing scene, generate greater interest from major promoters and create opportunities for athletes who might otherwise struggle to gain international exposure.

For Albanians living throughout Europe, North America and across the world, Hysa’s victory would be a moment of collective national pride.

At 42 years old, he would also demonstrate that greatness does not always follow a traditional timeline.

What a Hysa Victory Would Mean for Dalibor Ban’s Credibility

While Hysa would rightfully receive the majority of the recognition, the significance of a victory for Dalibor Ban should not be underestimated.

There is a considerable difference between managing internationally ranked fighters and being part of the management team that guides a fighter to a major world heavyweight championship.

A victory would give Ban a championship credential that very few boxing managers can claim.

It could significantly strengthen his credibility among international promoters, broadcasters, matchmakers, sanctioning organizations and prospective fighters seeking representation.

Having reportedly helped more than 20 fighters reach the top five of major sanctioning organizations, Ban already possesses considerable experience. However, guiding a heavyweight to the WBC world championship would elevate his professional résumé to another level.

It would demonstrate not only his ability to help fighters climb the rankings but also his ability to help create opportunities at the highest level of professional boxing.

Success at this level could provide Ban with greater negotiating leverage, stronger international relationships and increased opportunities to represent emerging talent from countries that have historically received limited attention from major boxing promoters.

For fighters considering their managerial options, Ban would have something particularly valuable to offer — a demonstrated pathway from international contention to heavyweight championship glory.

Croatia’s Remarkable Year in Heavyweight Boxing

On August 29, 2026, Filip Hrgović made history by stopping previously undefeated British heavyweight Moses Itauma in the ninth round at London’s O2 Arena, capturing the vacant IBF world heavyweight championship and becoming Croatia’s first world heavyweight boxing champion.

Now, just three months later, another Croatian could become part of heavyweight boxing history in an entirely different capacity.

Should Hysa defeat Kabayel, Croatia could celebrate another remarkable milestone through Ban’s involvement in securing the WBC heavyweight crown.

For a relatively small European nation, producing a world heavyweight champion and a manager associated with another major world heavyweight champion in the same calendar year would be an exceptional accomplishment.

Hrgović has already brought international recognition to Croatian boxing through his performances inside the ring.

Ban now has the opportunity to bring further recognition to his country through his accomplishments outside of it.

A Victory for Balkan Boxing

The partnership between Hysa and Ban represents something greater than individual ambition.

A Croatian boxing manager helping an Albanian heavyweight reach the pinnacle of professional boxing illustrates how cooperation across national borders can create extraordinary opportunities.

Historically, fighters from smaller European nations have often faced considerable challenges in gaining access to major promotional platforms, lucrative television opportunities and world championship contests.

A successful outcome this weekend could further establish the Balkans as a region capable of producing not only world-class fighters but also world-class boxing management.

It could encourage greater cooperation between promoters, managers, trainers and fighters throughout the region, ultimately strengthening its presence within the international boxing industry.

Fifteen Years in the Making

Nothing is guaranteed in professional boxing. Kabayel remains an undefeated world champion with home-country advantage, and Hysa will need to produce the finest performance of his professional career.

But for both Hysa and Ban, reaching this stage is already a significant accomplishment.

For Hysa, it is an opportunity to immortalize his name in Albanian sporting history.

For Ban, it is an opportunity to transform 15 years of hard work into a career-defining achievement and cement his credibility within the international boxing industry.

When the opening bell sounds in Düsseldorf on Saturday night, two nations will have reasons to watch.

Albania will be dreaming of its heavyweight king, while Croatia will be watching one of its own pursue managerial greatness.

One man will fight inside the ring. Another has spent years helping fighters reach it.

Two nations. Two careers. One championship. One opportunity to make history.