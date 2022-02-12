Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder FREE Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing will live stream the Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder Before The Bell preliminary undercard before the main event on Saturday night.

The stream will be broadcast via Matchroom’s official YouTube channel and will be a three fight card headlined by undefeated rising star Hopey Price.

Price, 21, is a talented southpaw from the UK and fights in the featherweight division, tonight he will take on Ricardo Roman in a six rounder and hopes to put on a show for the fans.

Another young up and comer Shiloh Defreitas will see action on the live stream as he takes on Alexey Tukhtarov in a six-round welterweight fight.

The main DAZN broadcast will feature the return of former world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs taking on Brit John Ryder in a super middleweight bout.

Jacobs held the IBF and WBA middleweight titles, and faced the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez giving a good account for himself in both fights.

He is now ready to contend for a title in the super middleweight division and feels a rematch with either Golovkin or Canelo is possible in the future.

John Ryder has never won a world title but he is a good sturdy fighter who comes from London, England, he fights out of out of the southpaw stance and has fought the likes of Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding and Billy Joe Saunders.

Before The Bell: Jacobs vs Ryder Fight Card

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman

Super Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem

Welterweight – Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

The live stream begins at 12:15 AM ET/9:15 AM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube.

Before The Bell: Jacobs vs Ryder Live Stream Undercard



YouTube Video Upload By Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live on DAZN at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...