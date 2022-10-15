Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) returns to the ring against top contender Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) in the main event of a FOX Sports pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, October 15.

The co-main event features former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) going head to head in a 12-round 168 lbs contest.

Wilder is the scariest puncher in boxing, and the heavyweight division is where he reigned supreme until Tyson Fury came along. Wilder who contemplated retirement after his third bout with Fury said boxing called him back and he is back to excite the fans with his devastating punching power.

Helenius is a longtime heavyweight contender, and this is his time to become a household name, if he can upset Wilder it could lead him to a possible showdown with Tyson Fury.

Before the Wilder-Helenius PPV, fight fans can watch a FREE live preliminary undercard stream on YouTube.

The card features up and coming fighters and prospects from the Premier Boxing Champions stable.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno

Heavyweight – Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa

Super Bantamweight – Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete

Wilder vs Helenius: Non-Televised Prelims begin at 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, October 15, 2022 on PBC on FOX YouTube Page.



The Wilder vs. Helenius Pay-Per-View will be available on FOX Sports PPV for more information visit https://www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc

