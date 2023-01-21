Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith Fight Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith will square off in a middleweight main event at the AO arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night’s BOXXER/Wasserman Boxing fight card. The co-feature is undefeated cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe versus former champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) has never tasted championship gold like his legendary former world champion father Chris Eubank Sr. but he still has the motivation to become a world champion.

At 33 years old, some say his time is running out to become a champion and he is slowing down, but Eubank believes with the help of boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. as his trainer and cornerman he can achieve his dream of holding a world title.

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) a former world title holder at 154-pounds will be the guy who tries to end Eubank’s dreams of achieving his goal of being a world champion.

Smith doesn’t like Eubank Jr. and feels Eubank and Roy Jones Jr. are overlooking him for a future showdown with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and downplaying his skills ahead of the fight. Smith plans on using that as motivation to upset the draw on Saturday and hopefully use the win to put himself in line for a big title shoot.

Also on the card is former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand taking on Jack Massey.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight – Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Heavyweight – Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Cristian Narvaez

Cruiserweight – Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith Fight Online, Date and Start Time

The fight air on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. DAZN will live stream it internationally and SKY Sports Box Office will broadcast the event in the UK. For more information on Saturday’s boxing event visit: https://www.boxxer.com/events/eubank-jr-vs-liam-smith-unleashed-saturday-21-january-2023-ao-arena-manchester/

