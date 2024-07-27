Watch Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Joanisse Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Undefeated Three-Division women’s world boxing champion, Claressa “Gwoat” Shields, aims to become a world heavyweight champion when she takes on current heavyweight titleholder Vanessa Joanisse on July 27 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Before the main card on DAZN, tune into the Free live stream preliminary undercard on YouTube featuring multiple bouts.

Shields vs. Joanisse will also be for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title. Both fighters weight around the 175 pounds limit and this unique double championship bout will be history making.

When you consider the greatest women’s boxer in the history of the sport, Shields believes she already holds that distinction, and she has the accolades to prove it, the only American male or female two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, and a three division world champion with undisputed titles to her name.

She has beaten all comers and makes it look easy, on Saturday night, if she prevails against Joanisse she can now hold the claim of heavyweight champion of the world.

Shields wants to prove she has heavyweight power despite only having two knockouts on her record, she believes she is stronger now without having to cut so much weight and fighting at her natural walk around weight.

Main Card (DAZN)

Women’s Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (WBC heavyweight, vacant WBO light heavyweight titles)

Light Welterweight – Michel Rivera vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan

Light Welterweight – Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Julian Smith

Light Welterweight – Ernesto Mercado vs. Hector Edgardo Sarmiento

Preliminary Undercard (YouTube)

Women’s Super Lightweight – Samantha Worthington vs. Edina Kiss

Featherweight – Cameran Pankey vs. Shaileik Paisley

Junior Middleweight – Gordie Russ II vs. Josiah Shackleford

Junior Middleweight – Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Bruno Leonardo Romay

Women’s Middleweight – Danielle Perkins vs. Christianne Fahey

Middleweight – Jaquan McElroy vs. Travis Floyd

Watch Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on YouTube.

