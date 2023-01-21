Watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith Fight Stream Live Online

Wasserman Boxing and BOXXER present Chris Eubank vs. Liam Smith live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21st.

Two popular British boxers Eubank and Smith will collide in an all british clash of middleweight contenders.

Eubank, 33, has never won a world title in boxing and his goal has always been to become a world champion just like his iconic father Eubank Sr also known as Simply The Best.

Smith, 34, despite being downplayed as just another fighter by Eubank and his team wants to remind them that he is a former world champion at 154 pounds and that is something that Eubank has never achieved.

The two British stars traded harsh words and accusations at the final press conference, with Smith questioning Eubank’s masculinity and Eubank accusing Smith of infidelity.

Will these two rivals bring the heat in the ring or was the pre-fight banter just to sell the fight? Tune in on Saturday night to watch it all unfold in the ring.

Rising undefeated boxing star Richard Riakporhe steps up in competition when he faces two-time WBO world champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a cruiserweight co-main event.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand will take on top heavyweight contender Jack Massey in a 10-round bout.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight – Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Heavyweight – Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Cristian Narvaez

Cruiserweight – Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

Chris Eubank vs Liam Smith will be shown on TV in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office and online via live stream on DAZN in the USA and internationally on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. For more information visit: https://wassermanboxing.com/events/eubank-jr-vs-smith/

Like this: Like Loading...