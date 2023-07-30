Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight Championship Fight Live Online

On Saturday night, the world undisputed unification welterweight championship is on the line, when undefeated American champs, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford go toe to toe in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

The biggest boxer to come out of Omaha, Nebraska is Terence “Bud” Crawford and he is ready to secure another undisputed championship. The confidence of the three weight world champion is through the roof and he can’t wait to finally face off against his biggest rival Errol Spence Jr.

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. is the bigger man and believes his size and methodical approach will be enough to secure him the win against Crawford. The fight has been several years in the making and fans can’t wait to finally see the two best fighters in the world fight for the king of the division and the pound for pound king of boxing.

Future hall of famer, Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire will also be part of the fight card. Donaire takes on Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC world bantamweight title.

The co-main event will put the popular Mexican fighter from the Manny Pacquiao promotions stable, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, against rising undefeated lightweight contender Giovanni Cabrera who is trained by Freddie Roach.

Fight Card

Undisputed Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago (Vacant WBC Title)

Light Middleweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Super Bantamweight – Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Lightweight – Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales

Lightweight – Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Welterweight – Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch Spence vs. Crawford on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch the Championship Fight online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/6146/spence-vs-crawford

