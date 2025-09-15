Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria: Another Mismatch Like Mayweather vs. McGregor

If the combat sports universe ever truly blurred its boundaries, a boxing match between Terence “Bud” Crawford and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would be one of the most talked-about spectacles imaginable. Though they compete in different sports, both men carry an aura of invincibility and an unmatched ability to mentally and physically overwhelm opponents. The fight is also a possible because Dana White who runs the UFC is also in the boxing business with his first major boxing event being the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight in Las Vegas.

Crawford, a master of subtle psychological warfare, would set the tone before a single punch lands. After Topuria took a jab at Crawford on social media, challenging him to a fight and claiming he would knock him out with the first punch, Crawford took notice. He responded by trolling Topuria, choosing to walk out to the same music Topuria used for his blockbuster UFC crossover night against Canelo Alvarez. The choice would be deliberate—Crawford signaling that he is not only the master inside the ring but also inside his opponent’s head. The message: “This is my territory, and even your walkout belongs to me.”

Topuria, proud and fiery, would not take kindly to Crawford’s gesture and doubled down on his challenge via social media after Crawford’s victory over Canelo. Fans could expect him to march to the ring with a cold, unblinking stare, exuding his signature confidence. However, no matter how steely his demeanor, Crawford’s psychological jab would linger.

In the ring, the contrast between the two becomes even more striking. Crawford is one of the most versatile technicians in boxing history—switching stances with ease, lacing opponents with sharp counters, and breaking them down methodically. He thrives in full control, dissecting challengers with precision before pouring on fight-ending combinations.

Topuria, while undefeated and a world-class striker in MMA, would be stepping into hostile waters. His boxing base is strong—heavy hands, aggressive pressure, a natural instinct for infighting—but he has never dealt with a pure boxer like Crawford for 12 full rounds. Without kicks, takedowns, or the threat of a ground game, his offensive toolbox narrows significantly.

Early rounds would likely see Topuria charging forward, trying to make it ugly and test Crawford’s readiness against constant aggression. His power could land a clean punch or two, giving the crowd moments of suspense. But Crawford has seen harder punchers, slicker movers, and bigger names—and every time, he’s walked away unscathed.

As the middle rounds approach, Crawford would begin downloading Topuria’s tendencies. The switch-hitting master would pivot off his lead foot, sting Topuria with jabs and sharp uppercuts, and slowly sap away his gas tank. The crowd would feel the tide fully turn as Crawford’s precision separated him from Topuria’s raw grit.

By the championship rounds, it wouldn’t be a contest. Crawford, like a grandmaster in chess, would piece together the finishing sequence—step back counters, blistering combinations, and slicing shots on the inside as Topuria’s defense unravels.

The fight ends with Crawford raising his hands after either a late TKO or a lopsided unanimous decision. The narrative? A pound-for-pound boxing master showing why switching from MMA to boxing at the elite level is nearly impossible, no matter how dominant the fighter is in his own discipline. This crossover boxing event will generate millions, but it will be another Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor mismatch. The only difference is that Crawford won’t carry Topuria as Mayweather did with McGregor.

And the walkout? That moment stays etched in fight history. Crawford strolling out to Topuria’s own music becomes the perfect metaphor: one fighter owning the stage before the battle even begins.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys boxing discussion with his peers. Some of his favorite fighters are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Muhammad Ali, Flash Elorde, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

Like this: Like Loading...