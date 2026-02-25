Manny Pacquiao Better Not Whine When TBE Floyd Mayweather Beats Him Again

The legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., widely regarded as TBE (The Best Ever), is coming out of retirement once again. He will face longtime rival Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in a long awaited rematch on September 19, 2026, at the futuristic Sphere in Las Vegas. The event will stream live globally on Netflix, marking the first professional boxing match ever held at the innovative venue and delivering the sweet science to millions of new viewers through the streaming powerhouse. While the hype is massive and the payday will be enormous, I have to ask: why is Mayweather even giving Pacquiao this rematch after all the lame excuses and sore-loser attitude the Filipino star showed following his unanimous-decision loss in their first meeting back in 2015?

It has now been more than 11 years, and Pacquiao still refuses to give Mayweather the credit he earned that night. Instead, he remains in complete denial, repeatedly telling media outlets that he believes he won the fight—especially after watching it in slow motion. His reasoning? He threw more punches. I’m laughing hard at this logic because anyone who truly understands boxing knows that volume means nothing without accuracy and impact. Clean, effective punches that score points and cause damage are what matter. If simply throwing punches decided fights, a fighter could shadowbox the air for twelve rounds and walk away with the victory. In reality, Mayweather’s defensive masterclass—his signature shoulder roll, elite footwork, and ring generalship—completely neutralized Pacquiao’s aggression. CompuBox numbers from that May 2, 2015, showdown confirmed it: while Pacquiao threw a higher volume, Mayweather landed more effectively and barely took damage.

Pacquiao has long worn the crown as the undisputed king of excuses. Before the original 2015 superfight, I wrote an article predicting not only his loss but the list of possible excuses his camp would roll out afterward. My forecast was spot-on. Despite the clear result—judges scored it 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112 for Mayweather—Pacquiao’s most hardcore fans attacked me for years online. They insisted Floyd was scared and that Manny would knock him out cold. Sadly, many of those supporters were bandwagon casual fans who never truly grasped boxing’s technical side. They loved Pacquiao’s highlight-reel knockouts from his prime but missed how Mayweather schooled him with pure skill.

In that fight, Floyd boxed Pacquiao with ridiculous ease. The eight-division world champion could not land anything meaningful, cut off the ring, or hurt Mayweather at all. Right after the bell, Pacquiao claimed he had injured his shoulder beforehand, which supposedly ruined his performance. Watching live, though, it was obvious: if his shoulder was truly torn, he never would have unleashed those explosive flurries every time Floyd leaned on the ropes. The excuse simply never added up.

Pacquiao’s sore-loser mentality often flies under the radar because so many fans dislike Mayweather’s flashy, confident persona and feel jealous of his success. But the facts are clear: Pacquiao cannot accept that he lost to a far superior boxer. For years he was a dynamic one-trick pony who relied on blinding speed, fast-twitch explosiveness, and that thunderous left hand. Once age slowed his legs and sapped his explosiveness, he struggled against even mid-tier opposition. He was soundly beaten by Yordenis Ugas in 2021, and when he returned around age 46, he couldn’t seriously hurt or dominate a flat footed welterweight like Mario Barrios, managing only a draw against the WBC champion. Barrios was later handled convincingly by Ryan Garcia, underscoring how far Pacquiao had slipped from his peak.

Mayweather is approaching 49 and Pacquiao is 47—both well past their primes. Mayweather has stayed sharp through selective exhibitions, while Pacquiao has juggled boxing with a high-profile political career as a senator in the Philippines. Netflix’s entry is a game-changer, exposing the sport to a global streaming audience and potentially breaking viewership records. The Sphere’s cutting-edge technology promises an immersive spectacle unlike anything boxing has seen.

Still, I don’t expect a different outcome. Mayweather’s ring IQ and defensive brilliance remain elite, and experience will trump faded athleticism. I genuinely hope Floyd puts on another clinic and even stops Pacquiao if the older warrior comes out overly aggressive in search of redemption. Knowing Pacquiao’s track record, he will already have a fresh list of excuses prepared: “My legs cramped in the later rounds,” “I was fighting the flu,” “The ring was too big,” “Floyd ran too much,” or something as silly as “My socks were too tight.” After September 19, Manny Pacquiao may forever be remembered as the ultimate “King of Excuses.”

This fight offers closure for longtime fans. Mayweather proved his greatness in 2015, and barring a miracle he will prove it again. True students of the game appreciate technical mastery over raw aggression every time. While casual fans may cheer for the underdog story, the eye test and the record do not lie. Floyd “Money” Mayweather will once more show exactly why he is TBE—the best ever.