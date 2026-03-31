Moses Itauma’s Rise: Who’s Next for Britain’s Heavyweight Powerhouse?

Big-punching British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma stopped durable Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night in Manchester, becoming the first man to halt the American. In a breakout performance, Itauma dropped Franklin in the third round with a looping right hook. From there, he paced himself before landing an inside left uppercut that sent Franklin face-first to the canvas in the fifth stanza.

Based on his performance against Franklin, here’s a look at Itauma’s current strengths and potential weaknesses:

STRENGTHS

Excellent punch variety from the southpaw stance

Fast hands and fluid combinations

Knockout power in both hands

Youth and huge potential for improvement

WEAKNESSES

Limited head movement before punching

Balance issues after combination punching

Inexperience over long-distance fights

Now 14-0 (12 KOs), few top heavyweights are lining up to face the 21-year-old southpaw. So, who could he fight next? Let’s examine the possible contenders and outcomes.

Jared Anderson

Anderson possesses respectable power and speed, but Martin Bakole exposed his vulnerability to big shots. Queensbury may set up a clash for August 2026 if Anderson wins against Solomon Dacres in May 2026.

Verdict: Itauma early-round stoppage

Murat Gassiev

A big-punching danger man, the former IBF cruiserweight champion iced Kubrat Pulev with a single left hook to claim the WBA title in December 2025.

Verdict: Itauma mid-rounds stoppage

Filip Hrgovic

Slated to face Dave Allen on a May Doncaster card, Hrgovic boasts a battle-tested chin and solid punching power. Despite losing to Daniel Dubois, the 6’6” Croat holds wins over Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang, making him a sensible step up from Franklin.

Verdict: Itauma on points

Joseph Parker

Former WBO champion Parker is well-known to UK fight fans. The New Zealander’s solid chin could take Itauma into the later rounds, but Joe Joyce and Fabio Wardley have shown he can be broken down late.

Verdict: Itauma late stoppage

Agit Kabayel

Interim WBC Champion Kabayel is 27-0 (19 KOs) and a former European champion. Known for a fierce body attack, the stocky German could provide a litmus test for Itauma.

Verdict: Kabayel by decision

Anthony Joshua

Two-time heavyweight champion “AJ” carries massive name value, though he has seen better days. He would still test Itauma’s chin. Joshua puts punches together at mid-range better than most, but it’s hard to see him withstanding an Itauma onslaught.

Verdict: Itauma KO

Tyson Fury

The charismatic Gypsy King may not be the force of old, but only Oleksandr Usyk has bested him. This would likely be a step too soon for Itauma—unless a title was on the line.

Verdict: Itauma by split decision

Oleksandr Usyk

Some fans feel Usyk is ducking Itauma, but the Ukrainian undisputed champion has little to prove. In a fascinating crossroads clash, it’s difficult to see Itauma handling Usyk’s work rate, guile, and ring IQ over the distance.

Verdict: Usyk by unanimous decision

Other potential foes include the winner of Fabio Wardley versus Daniel Dubois, Efe Ajagba, Richard Torrez Jr., Justis Huni, Guido Vianello, and Jarrell Miller.

Who do you think Itauma should fight next?