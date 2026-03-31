Moses Itauma’s Rise: Who’s Next for Britain’s Heavyweight Powerhouse?

Big-punching British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma stopped durable Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night in Manchester, becoming the first man to halt the American. In a breakout performance, Itauma dropped Franklin in the third round with a looping right hook. From there, he paced himself before landing an inside left uppercut that sent Franklin face-first to the canvas in the fifth stanza.
Based on his performance against Franklin, here’s a look at Itauma’s current strengths and potential weaknesses:
STRENGTHS
Excellent punch variety from the southpaw stance
Fast hands and fluid combinations
Knockout power in both hands
Youth and huge potential for improvement
WEAKNESSES
Limited head movement before punching
Balance issues after combination punching
Inexperience over long-distance fights
Now 14-0 (12 KOs), few top heavyweights are lining up to face the 21-year-old southpaw. So, who could he fight next? Let’s examine the possible contenders and outcomes.
Jared Anderson
Anderson possesses respectable power and speed, but Martin Bakole exposed his vulnerability to big shots. Queensbury may set up a clash for August 2026 if Anderson wins against Solomon Dacres in May 2026.
Verdict: Itauma early-round stoppage
Murat Gassiev
A big-punching danger man, the former IBF cruiserweight champion iced Kubrat Pulev with a single left hook to claim the WBA title in December 2025.
Verdict: Itauma mid-rounds stoppage
Filip Hrgovic
Slated to face Dave Allen on a May Doncaster card, Hrgovic boasts a battle-tested chin and solid punching power. Despite losing to Daniel Dubois, the 6’6” Croat holds wins over Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang, making him a sensible step up from Franklin.
Verdict: Itauma on points
Joseph Parker
Former WBO champion Parker is well-known to UK fight fans. The New Zealander’s solid chin could take Itauma into the later rounds, but Joe Joyce and Fabio Wardley have shown he can be broken down late.
Verdict: Itauma late stoppage
Agit Kabayel
Interim WBC Champion Kabayel is 27-0 (19 KOs) and a former European champion. Known for a fierce body attack, the stocky German could provide a litmus test for Itauma.
Verdict: Kabayel by decision
Anthony Joshua
Two-time heavyweight champion “AJ” carries massive name value, though he has seen better days. He would still test Itauma’s chin. Joshua puts punches together at mid-range better than most, but it’s hard to see him withstanding an Itauma onslaught.
Verdict: Itauma KO
Tyson Fury
The charismatic Gypsy King may not be the force of old, but only Oleksandr Usyk has bested him. This would likely be a step too soon for Itauma—unless a title was on the line.
Verdict: Itauma by split decision
Oleksandr Usyk
Some fans feel Usyk is ducking Itauma, but the Ukrainian undisputed champion has little to prove. In a fascinating crossroads clash, it’s difficult to see Itauma handling Usyk’s work rate, guile, and ring IQ over the distance.
Verdict: Usyk by unanimous decision
Other potential foes include the winner of Fabio Wardley versus Daniel Dubois, Efe Ajagba, Richard Torrez Jr., Justis Huni, Guido Vianello, and Jarrell Miller.
Who do you think Itauma should fight next?