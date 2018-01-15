Florian Munteanu to play Ivan Drago’s Son in Creed 2 with Dolph Lundgren

Creed 2 has finally cast the son of Ivan Drago and his name is Florian Munteanu a German-Romanian fitness model who also trains in boxing.

Munteanu’s casting was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, and the film will be directed by Steven Caple, with Micheal B Jordan reprising his role as Adonis Johnson son of the late Apollo Creed, Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa and Dolph Lundgren of Rocky IV will return as Ivan Drago.

The movie will begin shooting in March with a targeted release date of November 21, 2018.

The addition of Drago and his son, will add an element of revenge to the film, in Rocky IV, Drago killed Apollo Creed in an exhibition bought, with Rocky getting revenge for his late rivals death by defeating the Russian giant.

A showdown between the son of Creed vs. the son of Drago will be one of the most anticipated fictional boxing matches on screen.

