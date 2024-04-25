VIDEO: Gloves Off Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Episode 1

Watch the all-new, two-episode series of Gloves Off: Canelo vs. Munguia online. The series follows the two Mexican boxing stars as they prepare for their upcoming showdown on May 4th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on PBC on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

Canelo Alvarez is the biggest boxing star in Mexico and the current Pay-Per-View king of boxing, he will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against undefeated Mexican former world champion Jaime Munguia in what will be a great style match-up between two Mexican warriors to celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The Gloves Off cameras follow the two combatants around their daily life as they get ready for their battle. Viewers will also get a glimpse into their backgrounds and training camps.

Canelo trains out of Truckee, California and he enjoys the quiet camp with no distractions around him. He keeps in touch with his wife and kids via video calls, and is focused mainly on his upcoming fight.

There is a target on Canelo’s back because he is the guy every fighter wants to fight for a mega payday and the chance to become an undisputed champion holding all four belts is another incentive.

Munguia who was trained by Tijuana boxing legend Erik Morales, switched up his training camp and now trains with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach in Hollywood. Roach is best known for guiding the career of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Unlike Canelo, Munguia trains in Los Angeles with lots of people and the night life surrounding him. Normally this can be a distraction for a fighter, but not for Munguia he enjoys being in the city.

Las Vegas will be the place to be on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and the main attraction will be the all Mexican showdown of Canelo vs. Munguia.

Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Episode 1



Video upload by Premier Boxing Champions

