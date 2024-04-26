BKFC KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Live Stream Weigh-In

The BKFC comes to the City of Angels on April 27th, for a massive Bare Knuckle event featuring the star of the organization “Platinum” Mike Perry taking on Thiago Alves in the main event.

The BKFC KnuckleMania IV fight card will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.

The official weigh-in will stream on YouTube on Friday, and fans will get one last glimpse at the combatants before they toe the line on Saturday night.

Mike Perry is one of the most exciting fighters in all of combative sports. The reason Perry is so popular with fans is due to his exciting fighting style and his honest personality, he tells it how it is and doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

Perry was a former UFC standout and always delivered exciting bouts, he believes he found a home with BKFC and he was born for this style of fighting.

Thiago Alves is also a former UFC fighter and MMA star, he will be one of Perry’s biggest tests and the fight is going to be fun to watch as long as it lasts.

BKFC KnuckleMania IV Main Card

Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs.Claudia Zamora

Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Prelim Fight Card (YouTube)

Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

Watch BKFC’s KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel.

