Watch Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan, and Billy Joe Saunders Live Online

Undefeated IBF Featherweight world champion Josh Warrington (27-0, 6 KOs) will put his IBF belt on the line against Belfast, Ireland’s Carl Frampton (26-1, 15 KOs) in the main event of an stacked boxing card taking place on December 22 in Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom at the Manchester Arena.

The live stream and televised broadcast card will also feature the return of former middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders, undefeated Irish prospect Michael Conlan, middleweight contender Martin Murray taking on Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, Mark Heffron versus Liam Williams, and heavweight Nathan Gorman fighting Razvan Cojanu.

“The Jackal” Carl Frampton will try and become a four-time world boxing champion when he takes on undefeated IBF featherweight champ Josh Warrington.

Frampton has only lost once in his professional career, he lost a split-decision to Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch, and he bounced back from his first loss by going on a 3 fight win streak including a win over Nonito Donaire and a TKO victory against previously undefeated Luke Jackson of Australia.







Warrington is undefeated and comes from Leeds. He one the IBF 126 pound title from Lee Selby last May, and wants to continue making title defenses of his belt against top level opposition like Frampton.

Michael Conlan (9-0, 6 KOs) is considered one of the best rising prospects in boxing. Tonight, when he faces Jason Cunningham, he will go for this tenth professional victory of his pro career, moving him close to a featherweight world title.

The former WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will return to the ring at light heavyweight against durable Ghanaian boxer Charles Adamu.

Warrington-Frampton December 22, 2018 Fight Card

Featherweight Championship Main Event – Josh Warrington (IBF champ) vs. Carl Frampton

Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Liam Williams

Middleweight – Martin Murray vs. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam

Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs. Razvan Cojanu

Featherweight – Michael Conlan vs. Jason Cunningham

Light Heavyweight – Billy Joe Saunders vs. Charles Adamu

Flyweight – Paddy Barnes vs. Isaac Quaye

Watch the Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton IBF featherweight champion event on Saturday, December 22, 2018, and it will be shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and live streamed online in the United States on ESPN+ at 3:00 PM ET.

