Watch Lomachenko vs Pedraza, Dogboe vs. Navarrete, Teofimo Lopez LIVE online

A lightweight world championship unification bout will headline at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 8, WBA champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko and WBO champion Jose “The Sniper” Pedraza will their belts on the line. WBO 122 pound champion Isaac Dogboe will defend his world title against Emanuel Navarrete and rising star Teofimo Lopez will be showcased on the Top Rank on ESPN broadcast and online at ESPN.com/watch.

Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs), a two time Olympic gold medalist with an amateur record of 396-1, and owner of belts at 126, 130 and 135 will make the first defense of his WBA title against a formidable champion in Pedraza.

After defeating fellow two time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2017, Loma went up to the lightweight division to take on the lineal champion Jorge Linares.

The fight with Linares was a tough bout that showed people that Loma could overcome a knockdown and fightback to win and by stoppage.







Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs), is a former IBF super featherweight champion, he lost that title by TKO to Gervonta “Tank” Davis in his only defeat. He went up to lightweight and challenged WBO champion Ray Beltran, and pulled off an upset victory over the aging veteran.

This will be a great bought between two champions both hungry to prove they are the best, and it will be a match you don’t want to miss.

The co-main event has the pride of Ghana, undefeated Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe defending his WBO 122 pound belt against a very tough young Mexican puncher Emanuel Navarrete.

The broadcast also has young exciting undefeated rising star Teofimo Lopez taking on Mason Menard in the lightweight division.

Top Rank Fight Card December 8, 2018

Main Event Lightweight Unification – Vasyl Lomachenko (WBA) vs. Jose Pedraza (WBO)

WBO Junior Featherweight Championship – Isaac Dogboe (Champ) vs. Emanuel Navarrete

Lightweight – Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Mason Menard

Welterweight – Alexander Besputin vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Lomachenko vs Pedraza live on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City on ESPN and live stream online at espn.com/watch at 9PM ET/PT.

