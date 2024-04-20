Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Live Stream Fight Prelims

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will go toe to toe on 4/20 at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York, with a Free live stream preliminary fight card to air on YouTube before the main event on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world, with an undefeated record and an undisputed lightweight championship under his belt, he is now aiming to conquer the light welterweight division.

Haney, 25, holds the WBC 140 pound title and for his first title defense he will take on a challenger Ryan “KingRy” Garcia.

The 25-year-old Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Haney both fought in the amateurs as teens six times with each having three wins a piece, on Saturday they will settle the score for what really matters a professional win and a world title.

Garcia has yet to win a world title and Haney believes his rival is just there for a payday and to get attention on social media. Garcia’s pre-fight antics have fans questioning his seriousness come fight night, leading many to believe he just showed up for the check.

The undercard is stacked and the free live stream prelims will feature six bouts as an appetizer before the main card. The boxing event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions, Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. DAZN PPV will broadcast the fight card.

Main Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Title)

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe

Super Flyweight – John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Light Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Early Prelims Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Super Middleweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Lightweight – Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Lightweight – Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Free Fight Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:35 PM ET/1:35 PM PT on YouTube (Video Below).

