Watch UFC 232 Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 Live Online

The greatest light heavyweight in UFC history, Jon Jones, returns to the Octagon on December 29, when he takes on number one contender Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their grueling 2013 battle on UFC 232. The Pay-Per-View event will be live streamed on YouTube and also feature Women’s featherweight world champion Cris Cyborg against Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.

Jon Jones the former light heavyweight champion was coming off a long suspension for a failed drug test in 2017 and was recently cleared to fight. He was happy to get back into the cage after clearing his name and fight Alexander Gustafsson at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The week of the fight the event was suddenly moved to The Forum in Inglewood, California because Jones had a drug testing abnormality where one of the tests showed up with a trace amount of turinabol, the same substance he unknowingly tested positive in 2017.

The USADA drug testing agency said the trace was so small that it was probably just remnants left from what he took in 2017. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight because they didn’t have time to investigate the findings thoroughly so instead of scrapping the main evnt between Jones and Gustafsson the UFC got approval by the California State Athletic commission and moved the entire card last-minute to The Forum.







The fight will go on and Jones and Gustafsson will now be able to settle the score in the rematch.

The co-main event Cyborg vs. Nunes will be the most historical female fight in UFC history, when two champions face off against each other in what could wind up as fight of the night.

UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as the best female fighter in the world, but challenger to that crown is the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes who believes she is the best after defeating Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey by stoppage.

Whoever wins will be considered the greatest female UFC fighter of all time. It’s a battle between to hard-hitting Brazilian champions with bad blood, don’t miss it.

UFC 232 Main Card Line Up

Light Heavyweight Championship – Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Cris Cyborg (Champ) vs. Amanda Nunes

Welterweight – Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

Light Heavyweight – Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

Featherweight – Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson 2 PPV airs on Dec 29, 2018, 10:00PM ET Live Online on YouTube Live Stream (www.youtube.com/UFC).

