WBO Officials Named for Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev 2 and Valdez-Tommasone World Title Fights This Weekend

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced the officials for two WBO World Championship bouts to be held this Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Eleider Alvarez rematch versus former world champion Sergey Kovalev will stream live on ESPN+ at 12 a.m. ET, and WBO World Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez fight against Carmine Tommasone will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

For Alvarez vs. Kovalev 2, which will headline the card the referee will be Luis Pabon, from Puerto Rico.

Levi Martinez (New Mexico), Lisa Giampa (Nevada), and Jesse Reyes (Texas), were appointed judges for the bout. The WBO Supervisor will be WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel, Esq.







For Valdez vs. Tommasone bout, the referee will be Mark Nelson, from the United States.

Javier Alvarez (Richland Hills), Ursulo Perez (San Antonio) and Ellis Johnson (San Antonio), all from Texas, were appointed judges for the bout. The WBO Supervisor will be WBO Chairman of Officials Michael Pernick.