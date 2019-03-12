WBO light welterweight champion Maurice Hooker wants to unify the titles

VERONA, NY (March 11, 2019) – Roc Nation Sports and Matchroom USA boxer Maurice Hooker (26-0-1, 17 KO’s) successfully defended his title for the second time, dominating challenger Mikkel LesPierre (21-1, 10 KO’s) by way of unanimous decision in a primetime bout broadcast on DAZN and Sky Sports at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y. With this being Hooker’s first fight of 2019, he has already proven he stands amongst the top contenders in the world and looks to return to his hometown of Dallas, Texas for his next big bout.

“I told everyone I was the best and I proved it again,” said Hooker. “Now I need to bring this belt back home to Dallas. I want to give my hometown a show they won’t forget and continue to shock the world with my abilities. I’m ready for the next big thing. My long-term goal is also to unify the belts, I want them all!”

Hooker’s win over LesPierre is his third consecutive bout in which he beat his opponent as a road warrior. Hooker previously defeated Alex Saucedo (28-1, 18 KO’s) in Saucedo’s hometown of Oklahoma City in November 2018.

Although Saucedo did manage to knock the champion down in an early round, Hooker bounced back with a mixture of jab and hook combinations, resulting in a spectacular display and TKO in the seventh round.







Hooker’s next bout will be announced soon but he hopes this most recent win will secure a chance to dominate in his native Dallas, TX. It would mark Hooker’s first fight in Dallas since he captured the championship belt on June 9, 2018 when he defeated Terry Flanagan via split decision in the opponent’s native city of Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena.

“Everyone knows Mo struggled a bit to make his weight for this bout. His shutout performance win over LesPierre under physical adversity is just another example of the incredible fighter he is. That’s what champions do,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “I’m confident he will learn from this. He has fought long and hard for the chance to bring the belt back to Dallas and we now intend to give him that fight as soon as possible.”