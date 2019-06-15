World Boxing Super Series Briedis-Glowacki, Dorticos-Tabiti YouTube Live Stream Undercard

The World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Semifinal Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti undercard bouts will be shown live on YouTube through DAZN USA’s channel. The main card will be shown live on watch.dazn.com to paying subscribers.

The tournament takes place at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia the home country of number one seed Mairis Briedis, the winner of the World Boxing Super Series semifinals advances to the final round to claim the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Boxing fans have truly enjoyed the WBSS tournament format because for years fans wanted to find out who the best int he divisions are, and this helps everyone fight to prove who the best is. Many times fighters and their promoters hid behind their belt and avoided fighting the other top guys, but World Boxing Super Series makes the top entrants face each other until one remains at the top of the mountain for the right to call themselves the best in their weight class.

The last season cruiserweight tournament winner was Oleksandr Usyk the undefeated Ukrainian became the unified undisputed champion of the division capturing all of the major sanctioning body belts before moving up to heavyweight.







The great thing about the DAZN app is you get pay-per-view quality fights and sporting events for a low monthly price. In the long run its worth it to see great events like tonight’s WBSS semifinals and stars like Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to name a few.

World Boxing Super Series Season 2 Cruiserweight Semifinal Undercard Stream



Like this: Like Loading...

Video by DAZN USA